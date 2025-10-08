The Easiest Way To Ruin An Enameled Cast Iron Pan Is A Popular Mistake
An enameled cast iron pan can work wonders in the kitchen to sear and sauté food on the stovetop, then seamlessly transfer it to the oven to finish cooking — all in the same cooking vessel. The enamel on popular coated cast iron pans, like La Cresset Dutch ovens, is more than just a glossy, pretty finish. Like regular cast iron, enameled cast iron cookware has excellent heat retention properties compared to your typical stovetop pan. However, a popular mistake people make is thinking they can stand as high of temperatures as non-enameled equivalents. It's important to note, though, if you expose an enameled cast iron to too high of oven temps, you could very well ruin the coating — and the pan entirely.
The enamel on cast iron pans is usually made of glass that's been applied as a coating on top of the metal. The enamel creates a smooth surface ideal for stewing, braising, and a myriad of cooking needs. It's a lot easier to clean than traditional cast iron (read: no seasoning your pan or scraping off residue). However, glass materials have lower heat resistance compared to metal. While a regular cast iron pan is typically oven-safe up to around 650 degrees Fahrenheit, enameled cast iron pans can usually take up to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit, more or less, before the coating can begin to crack or warp. So, placing an enameled cast iron over or within high-heat environments is a big mistake.
Ways to care for your enameled cast iron cookware
In most cases, it's totally fine to use your enameled cast iron in oven baking applications that occur at under 400 degrees Fahrenheit. That said, to best care for your cookware, avoid using it for high-heat situations like broiling. Even though standard cast iron skillets can be used on the grill to impart smokiness to your food, never place your enameled cast iron over direct flames or this kind of intense high heat.
Many people also mistakenly think that enameled cast iron pans are nonstick, but they are not. So, it's best to use butter or oil when cooking to prevent food from sticking. When it comes to cleaning, opt for non-toxic dish soaps or use a baking soda and vinegar solution, and clean the pan gently to prevent scratching the enamel coating.
Think twice before putting a hot Dutch oven in cold water or placing a cold pan directly over high heat, since the material is sensitive to thermal shock (which occurs when exposed to drastic changes in temperature). Instead, let your enameled cast iron cool before running it under the sink or scrubbing it with soap and water. Otherwise, you risk damaging the surface coating. Though it seems like a small detail, you shouldn't use a chipped Dutch oven since it could present bits of enamel in your food. So, care for your pan wisely, and avoid high heats or drastic changes in temperature.