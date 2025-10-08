The Easiest Way To Ruin An Enameled Cast Iron Pan Is A Popular Mistake

In most cases, it's totally fine to use your enameled cast iron in oven baking applications that occur at under 400 degrees Fahrenheit. That said, to best care for your cookware, avoid using it for high-heat situations like broiling. Even though standard cast iron skillets can be used on the grill to impart smokiness to your food, never place your enameled cast iron over direct flames or this kind of intense high heat.

Many people also mistakenly think that enameled cast iron pans are nonstick, but they are not. So, it's best to use butter or oil when cooking to prevent food from sticking. When it comes to cleaning, opt for non-toxic dish soaps or use a baking soda and vinegar solution, and clean the pan gently to prevent scratching the enamel coating.

Think twice before putting a hot Dutch oven in cold water or placing a cold pan directly over high heat, since the material is sensitive to thermal shock (which occurs when exposed to drastic changes in temperature). Instead, let your enameled cast iron cool before running it under the sink or scrubbing it with soap and water. Otherwise, you risk damaging the surface coating. Though it seems like a small detail, you shouldn't use a chipped Dutch oven since it could present bits of enamel in your food. So, care for your pan wisely, and avoid high heats or drastic changes in temperature.