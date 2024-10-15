The Reason You Get So Much Food Stuck To Your Le Creuset Skillet

Have you ever tried cooking a juicy steak or achieving that perfect sear in your beautiful Le Creuset skillet, only to end up with half your dinner glued to the pan? You're not alone! It turns out the culprit isn't your cooking skills but your heat setting. Yup — Le Creuset actually recommends using medium to medium-high heat when searing in their skillets. Not only are these pots and pans aesthetically pleasing, but they also hold heat like champs.

So when you crank the dial up too much, things get really hot really fast. And that's fine if you're trying to summon the spirit of a fire-breathing dragon, but not so much if you want a perfectly seared cut of beef. To prevent this, always preheat your skillet before adding your meat or veggies. Le Creuset suggests no more than five minutes for preheating. Once the pan is warm, pour in enough oil to create a thin layer across the bottom — letting it heat up for a minute.

This creates a nice barrier between your food and the pan, helping your recipes glide effortlessly across the surface. A cold skillet plus a hot stove equals uneven heating, which — surprise — means food sticks. Give it a few minutes to warm up at that medium setting, and you'll be on your way to a glorious, no-stick sear.