The One Test To Do Before Buying A Cast Iron Skillet At A Thrift Store

If you are a fan of cast iron, you're probably excited whenever you run across a good deal on one. Cast iron is great at retaining heat, naturally non-stick, and incredibly durable. Some families pass cast iron down through generations. But you do need to be wary if you're picking up a secondhand skillet to avoid grabbing a warped pan. But don't worry, there are simple ways to test for this.

There are a lot of things to know about cast iron, but its ability to heat evenly and hold that heat is one of the reasons it's so prized. However, a warped pan that sits unevenly on your stovetop isn't as reliable. Even if the cooking surface is smooth without pitting or cracks, an uneven pan can cause fats and liquids to pool on one side, and foods may cook unevenly.

One of the easiest ways to test for this is to lay it flat on a shelf and see if it wobbles or spins. If it rocks back and forth on a flat surface, it's going to do the same thing on your cooktop. If it spins, it means the center has bowed slightly, so the edges cannot sit evenly on your cooktop. One way to test is by putting a credit card, edge down, on the cooking surface. If you can see gaps under the card, it's uneven. This often happens due to excessive heat or a sharp increase in temperature that puts stress on the metal.