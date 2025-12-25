Why Vintage Cast Iron Is Smoother Than Its Modern Counterparts

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Picking up a vintage cast iron pan, you'll probably notice a few differences compared to a brand new one. Not only will the pan be lighter, but the surface is much smoother. While it's easy to imagine this is the result of years of use, it's all down to a change in the manufacturing process.

In the days before mass production, cast iron pans were hand polished until smooth with the idea of providing a non-stick surface from day one. This was the final step in a labor-intensive process that involved hand-pouring molten metal into sand molds, followed by tumbling to remove the rough surface – a process which alone could take 24 hours – followed by a hand polish. These pans would have been sold unseasoned.

Around the 1950s, manufacturers were forced to speed up the process to meet increasing demand. The hand pouring was replaced by an automatic molding process, but sand molds are still used, which is what creates the pitted surface. Although modern cast iron pans go through a finishing process to remove sharp edges and seams, the laborious polishing stage of days past has been dropped. The move from artisan to mass produced skillets also accounts for the difference in weight between vintage and modern pans. The hand casting process required more precision but allowed manufacturers to make pans with thinner walls, which were reduced further during the polishing process.