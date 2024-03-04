The Difference Between Artisan And Mass-Produced Cast Iron Skillets

When it comes to cast iron skillets, not all of them are created in the same fashion. While some are churned out by mass-production factories, others are meticulously hand-crafted by skilled artisans. The disparity between the two lies not only in their production methods, but also in their performance and versatility in the kitchen. But that doesn't necessarily mean that one is better than the other.

Mass-manufactured cast iron skillets often boast a more uniform thickness, making them ideal for everyday cooking tasks like frying and searing. On the other hand, artisanal cast iron skillets, crafted with care and attention to detail, often feature a smoother surface and lighter construction, allowing the pan to become nonstick more quickly. These hand-crafted beauties excel in tasks that require prolonged heat exposure, such as braising, roasting, and baking.

While both types of cast iron skillets have their merits, each shines in its own culinary domain. Whether you're whipping up a quick weeknight stir-fry or slow-cooking a hearty stew, choosing the right skillet can make all the difference in achieving culinary perfection. Let's take a closer look at what separates the two types of cast iron skillets.