Le Creuset Offers This Size Of Dutch Oven — But Buying One Might Be A Mistake
If you're interested in cooking, there's a good chance you've dreamed about owning a Le Creuset Dutch oven. The iconic French brand, which has been trusted by chefs since 1925, is known for revolutionizing cast iron equipment with enamel-coated designs that are as durable as they are aesthetically pleasing. There are so many Le Creuset Dutch ovens to choose from, each with different capacities and functions. You can't go too wrong with most of them, but there is one size that can make things a little tricky.
The largest round Dutch oven available from Le Creuset has a capacity of 13.75 quarts, which is great for feeding a big crowd, but not so much for everyday cooking. According to the company, each quart typically serves one person, so the 13.75 can make nearly 14 portions of food. That's a lot for the average family, and it takes up quite a bit of space — both on the shelves and the stovetop.
The 13.75-quart is over 17-inches long and almost 8.5-inches tall with the lid on, so it's not easy to fit into small spaces. It also might not sit on your stove properly and it can be extremely heavy to lift, especially when full. Larger sizes also tend to cook slower and while you don't want to rush most Dutch oven recipes, it is something to keep in mind.
How to choose the right Dutch oven
The 5.5-quart round Dutch oven is the bestselling size at Le Creuset and most people find it perfect for a range of dishes from warming chili recipes and soups to a simple roast chicken. The smaller sizes tend to be too tiny for meal-prepping and the 9-quart can also be too large, especially for something like a loaf of sourdough bread.
If you cook for crowds a lot, have a lot of storage space, and have sufficient muscle-strength to lift it when full, the 13.75-quart could come in useful. It can be used for larger pieces of meat, like lamb shanks, short ribs, and even a Thanksgiving turkey. It also can also hold huge batches of sauce or stock. But with a price tag of $650, you're probably a lot better off leaving this Dutch oven on the shelf and picking up something more versatile.
The 5.5-quart ($435) easily feeds five to six people and most larger recipes can be scaled to fit it. Even if you're only cooking for one or two people, it's still recommended to size up so that you can make one pot meals. It's hard to pick the perfect size Dutch oven for your cooking needs, but once you have decided, the options for using it are pretty endless — as long as you can lift it.