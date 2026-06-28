Le Creuset Offers This Size Of Dutch Oven — But Buying One Might Be A Mistake

If you're interested in cooking, there's a good chance you've dreamed about owning a Le Creuset Dutch oven. The iconic French brand, which has been trusted by chefs since 1925, is known for revolutionizing cast iron equipment with enamel-coated designs that are as durable as they are aesthetically pleasing. There are so many Le Creuset Dutch ovens to choose from, each with different capacities and functions. You can't go too wrong with most of them, but there is one size that can make things a little tricky.

The largest round Dutch oven available from Le Creuset has a capacity of 13.75 quarts, which is great for feeding a big crowd, but not so much for everyday cooking. According to the company, each quart typically serves one person, so the 13.75 can make nearly 14 portions of food. That's a lot for the average family, and it takes up quite a bit of space — both on the shelves and the stovetop.

The 13.75-quart is over 17-inches long and almost 8.5-inches tall with the lid on, so it's not easy to fit into small spaces. It also might not sit on your stove properly and it can be extremely heavy to lift, especially when full. Larger sizes also tend to cook slower and while you don't want to rush most Dutch oven recipes, it is something to keep in mind.