Don't Buy The Wrong Dutch Oven: How To Pick The Perfect Size For Your Cooking Needs

Every cook has that one piece of cookware they can't live without. For some, it's a wok, while others, a paella pan. However, if your regular rotation includes home-cooked roasts, tortellini soups, and black bean chilis, then odds are good your kitchen MVP is an enameled Dutch oven. But, say your old one's out of commission for whatever reason, and you need to buy a new one — your choices can be pretty overwhelming. Walk into your local supermarket and you'll be greeted with Dutch ovens of all shapes and sizes, from tiny ¼ quart minis to 13 quart monsters. Which size, then, should you bring home?

Professional chef and cooking instructor, Danielle Turner, shared her 15 tips for cooking with a Dutch oven in a previous Tasting Table feature, and she laid this exact predicament out rather simply: When determining the right size Dutch oven for you, you'll want to accommodate 1 quart for every person you're feeding — rounding up for leftovers. If you're flying solo or have a partner, that means a 3 to 4 quart Dutch oven like the Overmont Enameled Cast Iron Dutch oven, is going to work great.

For most people, however, Turner recommended getting a 5 to 7 quart Dutch oven. This can handily feed about four people and hits the sweet spot from family dinners to backyard BBQs no problem, with the space to fit and cook just about every Dutch oven recipe. As for those supersized 7 ½ to 13 quart giants? It's best not to touch them unless you've got just as big a family or gathering to match. It can handily feed anywhere from seven to a dozen people, but considering how heavy and expensive they tend to be, you should only buy them if you have a real need for the capacity.