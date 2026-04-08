Score The Secondhand Le Creuset You Covet By Following This Tip
Kitchen trends may come and go, but Le Creuset is forever. With its beautiful colorways, timeless design, and durability, this line of cookware reigns supreme as a favorite for many home chefs. Perhaps the one drawback about Le Creuset is its high prices — not unwarranted considering each piece is made from its own sand mold and takes over 10 hours, but still somewhat cost-prohibitive. Don't abandon your Le Creuset dreams, though: go secondhand.
Frankly, we think it's even more exciting to nab secondhand Le Creuset. Pieces would be perfect for the decorating vintage-style kitchen of your dreams and you can stumble upon limited gems from decades past, like a discontinued bean pot or a 1960s escargot pan. Estate sales, in particular, will offer especially good deals. These typically take place at personal homes following a death or during a downsizing, and so things tend to sell for rock-bottom prices. Because Le Creuset lasts and is often passed down generationally, there's a high chance you'll run into pieces at an estate sale. You can even find deals as low as $150 for a three-piece set.
You can often find estate sales with a simple internet search, but estate sale-specific sites are also helpful tools. With these resources, you can sign up for direct notifications or follow social media accounts for local updates. On the day of the sale, go as early as possible so you don't miss out on the full selection.
How to shop estate sales and other options for Le Creuset
When perusing estate sales for Le Creuset, the one thing to remember is to check for flaws. Most Le Creuset pieces are enameled cast iron — the difference between cast iron and enameled cast iron is that the latter cooks like the former but is easier to clean and isn't damaged by acidic foods, but it does scratch more easily. If you spot deep scratches, divots, or chips in the enamel, you may not be able to use that piece. So, beware of that before you buy.
Beyond that, try finding rare, old Le Creuset pieces or discontinued colors like Cool Mint or Caribbean Blue. (If instead of "Le Creuset" or "France," you read "Cousances" stamped on the bottom, the piece is quite old.) These can be worth a pretty penny and are true treasures for your kitchen.
Estate sales aren't your only option, either. Give garage sales a try, too — though you may have to be especially open to flaws there. Le Creuset is also one of the ultimate kitchen brand finds at any thrift store. Likewise, David Lebovitz collects Le Creuset at Parisian flea markets, another excellent place to look. Browsing flea markets when you travel is a great idea — just be sure you pack it carefully for the trip home.