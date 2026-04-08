Score The Secondhand Le Creuset You Covet By Following This Tip

Kitchen trends may come and go, but Le Creuset is forever. With its beautiful colorways, timeless design, and durability, this line of cookware reigns supreme as a favorite for many home chefs. Perhaps the one drawback about Le Creuset is its high prices — not unwarranted considering each piece is made from its own sand mold and takes over 10 hours, but still somewhat cost-prohibitive. Don't abandon your Le Creuset dreams, though: go secondhand.

Frankly, we think it's even more exciting to nab secondhand Le Creuset. Pieces would be perfect for the decorating vintage-style kitchen of your dreams and you can stumble upon limited gems from decades past, like a discontinued bean pot or a 1960s escargot pan. Estate sales, in particular, will offer especially good deals. These typically take place at personal homes following a death or during a downsizing, and so things tend to sell for rock-bottom prices. Because Le Creuset lasts and is often passed down generationally, there's a high chance you'll run into pieces at an estate sale. You can even find deals as low as $150 for a three-piece set.

You can often find estate sales with a simple internet search, but estate sale-specific sites are also helpful tools. With these resources, you can sign up for direct notifications or follow social media accounts for local updates. On the day of the sale, go as early as possible so you don't miss out on the full selection.