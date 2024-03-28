The Major Differences In Cooking With Traditional Vs Enameled Cast Iron

Traditional cast iron pans have been used for centuries — you might even see them passed down from generation to generation because they are so long-lasting. Unlike enameled pans, the bare metal surface cannot be damaged or scratched, and although the metal can rust, it can easily be restored with just some oil and heat. The iron can react with some foods, like acidic tomato or wine-based sauces, causing a slightly metallic flavor and a greyish tinge to light-colored sauces. However, with proper care, the surface will become less reactive and even nonstick, making it a breeze to cook on.

The durability of cast iron pans makes them useful for cooking over high heat, both on the stovetop and on a campfire or grill. You can heat a cast iron pan ripping hot to sear a steak, then pop it in the oven to finish. You can also slowly simmer braised beef, make a pan pizza, or bake artisan bread in the sturdy pans.

Washing your cast iron after cooking is not complicated; ignore the often-repeated myth that soap will harm your pan. The important part of cleaning is making sure your pan is bone-dry after washing, which is easy to do by heating it slightly after you've dried it with a kitchen towel. A quick swipe of oil while the pan is hot and dry will keep the surface from rusting and enhance the nonstick nature of well-seasoned cast iron.