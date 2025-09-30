This Vintage Cookware Is Chef David Lebovitz's Favorite Find At Paris Flea Markets

While most travelers may look for unique souvenirs to take home, for chef and food writer David Lebovitz scours, coming across old pots and pans is like stumbling upon a gold mine. That's especially true if the cookware bears the Le Creuset name. "I'm a random collector of Le Creuset," Lebovitz admitted in a blog post from 2015. Passed down for generations within French families, he also confessed that the famous Paris flea markets are the ideal place for him to find them.

While it can be difficult to find vintage kitchen brands in good condition anywhere you shop, Lebovitz specifically noted that French cooks tend to make good use of their cookware. Still, getting your hands on them isn't an impossible challenge in France's capital city. Lebovitz confessed that he must conceal his excitement for these bargain finds while carefully evaluating the piece, so as not to ruin his chances of negotiating a fair price from vendor.

"When rifling through a random box at a flea market in France, a hint of one of their trademark colors may catch my eye," he wrote. Lebovits went on to share that he likes the orange and green pieces for their timelessness and contemporary aesthetic. He clearly has great taste, as the bold orange color was not only the Le Creuset original, but also a tribute to the craftsmanship of the cast iron.