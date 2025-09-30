This Vintage Cookware Is Chef David Lebovitz's Favorite Find At Paris Flea Markets
While most travelers may look for unique souvenirs to take home, for chef and food writer David Lebovitz scours, coming across old pots and pans is like stumbling upon a gold mine. That's especially true if the cookware bears the Le Creuset name. "I'm a random collector of Le Creuset," Lebovitz admitted in a blog post from 2015. Passed down for generations within French families, he also confessed that the famous Paris flea markets are the ideal place for him to find them.
While it can be difficult to find vintage kitchen brands in good condition anywhere you shop, Lebovitz specifically noted that French cooks tend to make good use of their cookware. Still, getting your hands on them isn't an impossible challenge in France's capital city. Lebovitz confessed that he must conceal his excitement for these bargain finds while carefully evaluating the piece, so as not to ruin his chances of negotiating a fair price from vendor.
"When rifling through a random box at a flea market in France, a hint of one of their trademark colors may catch my eye," he wrote. Lebovits went on to share that he likes the orange and green pieces for their timelessness and contemporary aesthetic. He clearly has great taste, as the bold orange color was not only the Le Creuset original, but also a tribute to the craftsmanship of the cast iron.
Le Creuset bargain hunting in France
Established in 1925 in a small village in northern France, Le Creuset's operations continue just as they did then. A single cast iron pan can take nearly a dozen steps to produce, with a team of 15 individuals ensuring that each item is of the highest quality — using the same materials and level of craftsmanship relative to how Le Creuset got its name in the first place. Though the factory isn't open to the public, Lebovitz has managed behind-the-scenes access and has visited the factory himself. But, at $270 to $340 for a Signature Round Dutch Oven, you're likely to find better deals if you buy them second-hand.
Although rare, even chef David Lebovitz stumbles upon his favorite vintage finds and is unable to take the pieces back home due to space considerations from time to time. But, a vintage Le Creuset in good condition is always worth the investment — and, as per an Instagram post he posted in 2021, he seems to regret the few finds he does leave behind. "I like things that last forever, especially if you're going to spend hundreds of dollars," he told the New York Times, before admitting to snagging up some of his vintage Le Creuset pieces at flea markets for just a few euros.