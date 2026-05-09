The 2-Word Problem Every Vintage Cookware Owner Should Know

Every vintage cookware owner should count themselves lucky. Not only are older pots and pans aesthetically pleasing, they're also incredibly durable and often of a far superior quality than what's being made today. However, you do need to be a little careful with them — and if there's one thing you need to watch out for, it's this two-word problem: thermal shock.

Thermal shock is a phenomenon that occurs when an item is suddenly exposed to an extreme change in temperature. Most pieces of cookware are designed to expand and contract evenly to deal with fluctuations in temperature, but when they're exposed too quickly, they can crack or shatter under the sudden strain. Thermal shock is a particular concern with older cookware, according to trained chef and cooking instructor Fred Decker.

When discussing the mistakes everyone makes with vintage kitchen items, Decker said that "some materials deal with [temperature changes] better than others." While lab-grade borosilicate glass (used to make vintage Pyrex dishes) can more effectively withstand fluctuations, he shared that older ceramic items can be much more sensitive. This is especially true of ceramic baking dishes and serving pieces.