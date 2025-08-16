15 Vintage Cookware Sets That Are Worth A Fortune Today
There's nothing more thrilling to collectors than finding a large set of their favorite vintage cookware, which is why many high-quality brands sometimes sell for a small fortune. While some go for hundreds of dollars, others go for tens of thousands of dollars if they can find the right buyer.
There are a lot of vintage kitchen brands that are amazing thrift store finds, but some whole cookware sets can be extremely valuable. Plus, that set of heirloom cookware gathering dust in your cupboard may be worth more than you imagined to the right buyer. Granted, the value of the set depends on several factors. For example, they may be worth more if they're in the original box, all have their original lids, have a rare or often-sought-after pattern, and are in excellent condition. So much goes into making these cookware sets valuable, from durability to just the nostalgia and aesthetic factor. Whether you have some heirloom pieces in your cupboard or are just an avid collector, you'll want to take a look at our list of 16 vintage cookware sets to see just how valuable they can be.
Dynaware cookware sets
The first valuable vintage cookware set we want to mention is Dynaware. Collectors looking for glass cookware tend to gravitate toward Dynaware because they feature attractive patterns and can be more affordable than full sets of CorningWare. Plus, they're fairly durable. While they firmly state on the bottom of the dish that they're Dynaware Pyr-o-Rey and made in Mexico, some people end up mistaking them for Pyrex and CorningWare. A Mexican company called Vitrocrisa (later shortened to Crisa) originally made them in 1940, but Libbey (of glassware fame) started making them in 2006.
It's not uncommon to find sets of Vintage Dynaware, often with their original boxes, for sale for $100 to $400 or so. There are even some that mimic famous Corningware patterns, like Starburst and Brown Daisy ones. So, collectors who can't find or afford the Corningware patterns they like sometimes turn to this brand instead. While we did find one unused vintage set selling for $20,000, that price doesn't fit into the norm and seems overly optimistic on the seller's part, with new vintage sets usually going for far, far less.
Dansk Købenstyle cookware sets
The Dansk Kobenstyle line of Scandinavian-style cookware originated in 1954. The designer was Denmark-born Jens Quistgaard, who designed the enameled steel cookware for the American cookware company, Dansk. The pieces are simple and colorful with clean lines. Many have teakwood handles that add to the aesthetically pleasing yet functional design element. Plus, the lids of many of the pieces are designed in a way that they double as trivets. There are many cookware pieces available, and the vintage pieces hold up well enough that they end up being handed down as heirloom pieces. However, newer ones are made in Thailand instead of Europe and don't hold the same weight, feel, look, or durability, which makes the vintage ones more desirable.
The value of the cookware set depends on how big the set is and whether there are rare pieces in it. For example, we found a set of three red enameled pots with trivet-style lids for $325. Meanwhile, we found a French-made yellow stock pot from the 1960s available for $250 and a rare Dansk Købenstyle brown colored skillet available for around $950. If you had multiple pieces to sell instead of just one piece of a highly sought-after color, it would likely fetch a small fortune.
Revere Ware copper cookware sets
High-quality copper cookware is worth the investment, which is why sets like Revere Ware can go for a lot of money. The history of Revere Ware starts all the way back in 1803, when Paul Revere (of American Revolutionary fame) started selling copper to the U.S. government and created a company with his son that would eventually make copper cookware. While these classic vintage copper cookware pieces have a copper bottom for heat distribution, the rest is made from stainless steel, with both of these layers being much thicker in the versions made before 1968.
The highest price we found for a 10-piece Revere Ware cookware set is $600. However, it's a rough-looking set with no lids that claims to be from 1801, before the company was making cookware. So, be sure to check your facts before buying. However, we also found a 9-piece vintage set (five of which had lids) that was sold for a similar price.
Wagner cast iron skillet sets
One of the better vintage brands of iron cookware available is Wagner, which began selling iron (and aluminum) cookware in 1891. The brand stopped production in 1999, and it has only revived production of one of its old designs since then: its long griddle, which reappeared in 2022. Thus, any Wagner cast iron skillet sets you find are going to be vintage ones. They have the distinction of being lightweight, having ultra-smooth cooking surfaces, being high-quality, and being heirloom-worthy. Plus, they are highly collectible.
The fact that they're not in production anymore makes them valuable, but older sets are especially special. We were able to find a set of six nesting skillets from its very first series for sale for around $1,600. Granted, we've also seen singular rare pieces selling for up to $5,000. So, a set of the more sought-after pieces could potentially go for a great deal of money. Specifically, some of the older ones with a heat ring instead of a flat base sell for more.
Royal Prestige waterless cookware sets
Royal Prestige has been selling its fabulous waterless cookware sets since 1971. We've seen it demonstrated everywhere from bridal shows to county fairs. Even today, this surgical-grade stainless steel cookware has a 50-year warranty because it's made from such high-quality materials.
Nearly thirty years ago, we bought a singular skillet for around $200, and the same pan is selling for $120 today. The fact that the business model allows customers to finance this expensive set of cookware has meant that customers often buy more than one piece. Thus, you might be lucky enough to find some vintage pieces available as a set that didn't come together in the first place, especially if customers bought into the cooking-system concept and bought multiple pieces that work together. We found one such 17-piece Royal Prestige set for sale for $1,800 or a 9-piece set for around $1,000.
Catherineholm enamelware cookware sets
Many lovers of mid-century modern design keep their eyes out for Catherineholm cookware pieces. This Norwegian company first started making its beautiful enameled cookware in 1907, adding products with its famous lotus design in the 1960s. Since this cookware was last in production in 1972, any set you find is vintage. Plus, they tend to be in excellent shape since the polished enamel finish resists chipping.
Finding a whole set of Catherineholm cookware can be exciting, but you should expect to pay quite a lot. We've seen a brown 7-piece set with the famed lotus design selling for between $1,500 and $2,000. We've also run into a 3-piece blue lotus set going for $1,200. Of course, with a blue and white lotus Dutch oven going for $465 alone, it's going to depend on what pieces are in the set as well as how many total pieces there are.
Salad Master waterless cookware sets
While Saladmaster has been around since the 1940s, it didn't start making its famous stainless steel cookware until 1952. The company promotes healthy cooking practices with its Saladmaster Cooking Coaches, who offer cooking shows to demonstrate how to use the cookware for interested customers. Like Royal Prestige, Salad Master advertises its cookware as waterless cookware, saying that it allows you to cook without oil and maintain optimum levels of flavor and nutrition. However, full vintage sets seem to be priced higher than Royal Prestige.
We found a 10-piece vintage Salad Master cookware set available for $2,000. Granted, that same set may have cost the original buyer over twice as much. There are also some claims on social media that the pans aren't that great, with even former sellers having negative things to say about the brand and its pyramid-scheme-style business model. So, just because a vintage cookware set is selling for a lot doesn't necessarily mean the quality matches the price. However, customers report that older versions from the 1960s and '70s seem to have been of better quality. So, do your homework before you buy.
Rare and popular printed Pyrex cookware sets
Corning first started using heat-resistant borosilicate glass to make Pyrex cookware in 1915. This cookware's claim to fame was that it was able to withstand temperature changes better than regular glass, which is why there's a lot of it still around. Between the 1960s and 1990s, many of the company's manufacturing plants switched to soda-lime glass instead, which shatters more easily when it encounters a quick temperature change. So, finding a vintage shatterproof Pyrex cookware set is especially desirable.
Both rare and popular Pyrex prints can fetch a nice price. The rarest include promotional and limited-time sets, like striped ones. For example, a single Starburst piece goes for $400, which would make multiples quite valuable. Cookware sets are desirable if they all still have their nesting lids. Basically, if you have a printed Pyrex cookware set and are thinking of selling it, you'll want to do a little research to find out just how valuable yours might be. To give you an idea of what to expect, we found a set of three Pink Gooseberry dishes with lids and the original box going for around $2,500. Meanwhile, a set of four Amish Pink Butterprint cookware pieces without a lid is going for around $2,100.
Griswold cast iron cookware sets
When it comes to cast iron skillets, Griswold is king, which is why an actual Griswold cast iron skillet set can be worth a lot of money. Griswold started making iron skillets in the 1880s, and they ended up being passed down from generation to generation. If you look at a vintage Griswold skillet side-by-side with other brands, you'll notice a big difference in just how smooth its surface is, which is how it manages to stay naturally non-stick without chemical coatings, and also one of the reasons it's so desirable.
Singular pieces of vintage Griswold cookware can go for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, with one rare one going for over $10,000. For example, we found a Dutch oven from the 1920s for sale for $425. However, multiply the cost of each individual piece like that into a set, and you're looking at thousands of dollars. We found a set of nine nested vintage Griswold skillets selling for around $2,500 and another set of five selling for $2,000. So, if you have a lot of these in your cupboard that have been passed down to you, you have a treasure.
Kitchen Craft waterless cookware sets
The most valuable waterless cookware sets we could find were the Kitchen Craft ones. In fact, Kitchen Craft was the first company to create waterless cookware all the way back in 1906. Starting in 1940, the company's cookware was made with surgical-grade stainless steel, and it comes with lifetime warranties. Not only has it always been made in the U.S., but it works on induction stovetops and is safe to use in the oven up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
Even back in the 1960s, a full new set cost $400. But their value is even more now, especially with the brand's most expensive pan costing $700. We found a 19-piece set selling for $3,000 and a smaller 16-piece set selling for $1,300. So, those vintage sets, while they look expensive, are actually a good deal if you can find one, especially with a lifetime guarantee.
Le Creuset cookware sets
Le Creuset is a very well-known and highly sought-after brand of cookware, whose vintage sets can be quite valuable. Some pieces date all the way back to when the company got its start in France in 1925. Those who love Le Creuset value the company's well-made iron enameled cookware, the fact that the knobs on the Dutch ovens withstand high oven temperatures, and the fact that it comes in dozens of vibrant, collectable colors. And vintage Le Creuset sets just feel and look nicer. Granted, you'll want to ensure that the enamel inside is still intact before investing in a vintage set.
The color and size matter when it comes to Le Creuset. Even with new models, you could end up spending over $800 for a large Dutch oven in a highly sought-after color. Start going vintage, and start looking at sets, and suddenly, you're getting well up into the multiple thousands. We found a vintage 9-piece set of Le Creuset enamel cast iron pots still in the box for sale for $3,500, making each of the five pots worth $700. Meanwhile, a new white 11-piece set is only around $1,500.
Vintage copper cookware sets
Sometimes, it's not the brand but the metal and age that matter when it comes to knowing that you have a set that might be worth a small fortune. This is true when it comes to vintage copper cookware sets. Copper conducts heat better than stainless steel and spreads heat throughout the pan more evenly, which is why chefs value it for helping to make perfectly-cooked food. Not to mention the fact that copper cookware is long-lasting and looks nice as long as you take care to keep it tarnish-free.
The prices of vintage copper cookware sets might surprise you. We found a vintage copper Bain-Marie set made in England in the 1800s that's selling for nearly $6,000. We've even found an Italian vintage copper cookware set in fairly rough shape, going for $1,500. Buyers tend to look for well-known brands, the right style to fit their aesthetic preferences, and specific lining types like tin or stainless steel.
Visions CorningWare amber glass cookware sets
Visions CorningWare came on the scene in 1977, and like the Pyrex cookware of the time, it was meant to last. You probably knew someone who had these back in the day, and these dishes have ended up becoming heirlooms because they last forever, with the ability to go from hot to cold and back without shattering. They've actually come back into vogue again with video bloggers on social media who like to showcase what they're cooking through clear cookware. While you can sometimes find modern Visions Cookware for sale, the scarcity of it (even on the CorningWare website) makes vintage sets all the more desirable.
Just how valuable are vintage Visions cookware sets? Well, we found a 6-piece set (including lids) with its original box for sale for $7,000. On the lower end of things, we've found an 11-piece set for around $1,000, and a 9-piece set for $350. So, it's really about demand and what people are willing to pay.
CorningWare Blue Cornflower cookware sets
CorningWare was accidentally created in 1952 by the same company that makes Pyrex, but it has become a valuable part of the brand. So much of it is still around because the mistake of heating the material hotter than it was supposed to be led to cookware that bounces when dropped on the floor rather than breaking. So, this cookware survives all sorts of abuse and temperature changes better than the average non-metal cookware and ends up being passed down from generation to generation. Of the various patterns CorningWare released, its 1958 Cornflower Blue pattern is the most iconic and universally appealing.
Cornflower Blue CorningWare is fairly easy to find by the piece. We've seen singular pieces with a lid available for as low as $5.00. Then, again, rare 9-inch and 10-inch casserole dishes with lids sometimes get priced in the tens of thousands of dollars. For the most part, it seems that pieces sold as sets that retain their original lids are most valuable. Larger sets that only have a few lids seem to start close to $200. Granted, we've also seen some large lidded sets for sale in the tens of thousands of dollars. So, it really depends on which pieces people are looking for in their Blue Cornflower CorningWare set and how much they're willing to pay.
CorningWare Spice of Life cookware sets
One of the most sought-after and expensive CorningWare cookware sets is the Spice of Life cookware set. These are the ones that feature images of vegetables and herbs on the outside. They say different things underneath the image, like "L'Echalote" (shallot) or "Le Romarin" (rosemary), with some words being more valuable than others on certain pieces. Spice of Life is the second most common pattern of CorningWare, next to Blue Cornflower. However, that doesn't make them less valuable. Perhaps nostalgia plays a part here, with people remembering them from relatives' kitchens and potlucks galore. Although the search for dishes with the right words on them probably makes for more of a treasure hunt than the average CorningWare piece with images only.
Believe it or not, but we found a new-in-the-box vintage Spice of Life 3-quart La Marjolaine casserole dish for sale for almost $100,000. Even a seemingly ordinary new-in-the-box vintage 1.5-quart L'Echalote casserole dish is going for $45,000. So, it's not surprising to see full sets with lids for sale for tens of thousands of dollars. Granted, you can get a set of two common Spice of Life casserole dishes without lids for close to $5. There are different ways to tell if your vintage CorningWare is valuable, but the rarity, size of the set, and having lids all matter.