Not All Le Creuset Dutch Oven Knobs Are Created Equal. Here's Why

Le Creuset has established itself as a household standard by offering a lineup of crockery for home bakers to choose from. Knowing how you intend to use your Dutch oven and for what purpose can help you select which product is right for your kitchen, even before you deliberate over which color will match the aesthetics of your home.

Colorful cookware is not only pretty to look at but Le Creuset's products are designed to be functional and built to last. A variety of cast iron casserole pieces come with fitting lids, but if you look closely, the knobs on the products can vary. A knob is not just a knob, and Le Creuset knows this. While the brand's heat-resistant knobs can withstand temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, customers can find a range of finishes for the pieces, like stainless steel, gold, black nickel, and a multi-colored iridescent sheen. The knobs can also be ordered in different shapes, from the classic round pieces to heart, flower, and star-shaped designs made with phenolic material that can be placed in dishwashers, freezers, and hot ovens.