Staub Vs Le Creuset: What Are The Most Important Differences Between These 2 Popular Cookware Brands?

From the mouths of foodie influencers and Michelin-starred chefs, from TikTok reels to print catalogues, the message is loud and clear: you need a Dutch oven. Yes, it's trendy, it's expensive, and it's not not about having a beautiful object in your kitchen that says "I know what I'm doing." But it would be a mistake to write them off. Dutch ovens are versatile workhorses that can be used to braise meats, simmer stew, make a soup, or even bake bread. Thanks to its hardy construction, it can go from stovetop to oven, and then, thanks to its often-lovely appearance, straight to the dining room table as a serving dish.

Two companies pop up, again and again, in professional and consumer kitchens alike: Staub and Le Creuset. Both companies are best known for their enameled cast-iron Dutch ovens, the product also known as the cocotte. Both also offer an array of other cookware, such as baking dishes and grill pans. And both have their own team of absolutely devoted fans. But what are the differences between the two companies and what they offer, and how do they matter in the kitchen?