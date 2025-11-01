Can A Dutch Oven Go In The Oven?

While the body of your Dutch oven is designed to withstand extremely hot temperatures, you should still read the instructions or manual that came with your cookware to confirm at what temperature it remains oven-safe. Before putting it in the oven, find out how much heat it can take without getting damaged. Most are oven-safe up to 500 to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, but some less expensive models may only be safe up to 400 degrees. Despite that, your Dutch oven lid might not be as oven-safe as you think. Some brands use plastic knobs on the lids, which should not go in the oven. Others may use a material that isn't oven-safe at the same temperature as the bottom dish. Even Le Creuset Dutch oven knobs aren't all made from the same material.

Additionally, it's important to note that you should never place a cold Dutch oven in a hot oven. It's better to place the pot in the cold oven and let it gradually heat up as the oven preheats. However, some manufacturers caution against preheating an empty Dutch oven, so be sure to check the manual or instructions before placing it in the oven while empty. Also, when cooking with a Dutch oven, never skip this first step: coating the bottom dish in oil, butter, or cooking spray rather than heating it while dry. Finally, keep the lid on the cookware if you are braising, stewing, or steaming meats or vegetables, or if you are baking bread or desserts. Leave the lid off if you are searing, browning, or crisping meat, veggies, or bread.