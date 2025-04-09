Your Dutch Oven Lid Might Not Be As Oven-Safe As You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Dutch oven is one of the most versatile kitchen essentials, with uses across recipes and cooking mechanisms. You can use your Dutch oven for slow cooking and braising, not to mention cooking in the great outdoors, concocting delicious stews, and baking hearty loaves of sourdough. Many Dutch oven recipes therefore work particularly well in the actual oven, which can cook everything from a carne picada to a fig and herb pot roast. When using your Dutch oven with its lid, however, be wary of your oven's precise temperature. Many Dutch ovens are built to withstand specific levels of heat, and each pot's threshold often hinges on your lid's material.

Select parts of a Dutch oven's lid may not survive past a certain temperature. That's because some lids — unlike the actual Dutch oven — may be made of glass, or include knobs or handles made of less heat-resistant material than your actual Dutch oven base. The precise temperatures and materials vary from brand to brand, so you should always check how much heat your lid can with withstand before you pre-heat your oven.

As for which Dutch ovens are safe to use, lids and all? All major brands can withstand some levels of high heat, though select lids are more heatproof than others.