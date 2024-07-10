When Cooking In A Dutch Oven, Never Skip This First Step

Nearly any kitchen task can be accomplished with a large, heavy, cast iron pot coated in enamel and topped with a tight-fitting lid. Dutch ovens (not to be confused with "French ovens") are versatile, tough, and simple to care for. The enamel coating makes the Dutch oven easier to clean and lends an aesthetically pleasing glinted sheen. That coating allows home cooks to reap the benefits of cooking with cast iron without having to season it, facilitating minimal maintenance. You don't have to dry and re-oil the surface of the cookware after each use, as with traditional cast iron. Compared to other nonstick pots and pans, Dutch ovens also hold up better to extended cooks over higher heats, allowing for dimensional flavor development and differentiated textures in your dishes.

What that enamel coating does not do, however, is prevent food from sticking to the bottom of the pot, burning, and cementing there. Even if the inside of your Dutch oven appears shiny and nonstick, it likely is not. Placing a dry, non-oiled, enamel-coated Dutch oven over a heating element can permanently damage the pot and its coating. That's why, when cooking anything in a Dutch oven, be sure not to skimp on the cooking oil or butter. Give the inside of your pot a generous coating before adding any food ingredients to prevent scalding. Make sure a liquid or fat totally covers the bottom of the dutch oven before applying any heat.