How You Should Be Adding Ingredients In A Dutch Oven

Making dinner in a Dutch oven can feel like an old-fashioned way to cook, harkening back to colonial times when a cast iron pot was buried under the embers of the hearth. It's still an indispensable tool for cooks today, offering a heavy-bottom pot that can braise, roast, or stew meals while maintaining a steady heat. Although the Dutch oven is such an old and ubiquitous pot, there are still some rules you need to follow to get the most out of it.

One solid rule that shouldn't be broken? Don't add all of your ingredients at once into the pot. While a Dutch oven can look and feel like a stove-based version of a slow cooker, you need to layer in ingredients with a purpose, rather than dumping it all in and letting it cook. There are manifold reasons to do this.

For example, if you don't cook off the excess moisture from your vegetables before adding in the other elements, you'll waterlog the dish, making it mushy and bland in flavor. Moreover, if you don't take the opportunity to sear off the meat before crowding the pan, you're losing the lovely taste that comes from the Maillard reaction.