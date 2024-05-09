The Difference Between Dutch And French Ovens

To a budding home cook, a Dutch oven can seem like an intimidating piece of cookware that must be mastered. Made of cast iron, it comes with a tight-fitting lid and a heavy base — features that make it handy for braising and roasting meat, poaching chicken, making casseroles, deep frying, and some baking. However, what many people may not know is that Dutch ovens are also useful for everyday cooking, from sauteing to boiling water. Buying a high-quality model can be a splurge, but its usefulness and versatility make it a worthy long-term investment.

When shopping for a Dutch oven, you might find similar-looking cookware labeled French ovens. Inspired by the original Dutch version, a French oven is just as multi-functional and hardworking in the kitchen. What sets it apart is its enamel coating. This additional layer to the cast iron makes a difference in how the cookware must be looked after.

Another difference between the two is that French ovens are manufactured in France. Identifying them as French was a marketing strategy to distinguish them as higher-end merchandise. However, the name didn't catch on, which is why French-made enameled pots are labeled as Dutch ovens in the U.S. and many other parts of the world, which is also where the confusion lies.

Ultimately, picking the right one depends on what you typically cook and what you can afford. Read on to learn how the lack or presence of an enamel coating affects how you use a cast iron pot.