How To Bake Sourdough Without A Dutch Oven (And Still Get Great Results)

Following those few sets of stretch and folds, and a long overnight rise, baking a loaf of sourdough almost always involves one thing: a Dutch oven. Baked for a period of time with the lid on, and a separate period of time with the lid off, a Dutch oven ensures your sourdough loaves bake all the way through on the inside to get that nice, golden crust formed. However, what if someone were to tell you that there's a way to bake sourdough without a Dutch oven and still get great results? You might not believe them. But, what if that person was the executive chef and baker at Helms Bakery in Los Angeles, Nanor Harboyan? Yeah, now you're listening.

In an interview with Tasting Table, chef Harboyan shares her recommendation for baking sourdough without a Dutch oven. "Making sourdough in a home kitchen doesn't have to be difficult, there are plenty of creative ways to replicate the heat and steam available to us in professional kitchens," she says. "When I'm baking at home, I like to use a cast iron pan filled with lava rocks." More often used in gas grills and firepits, lava rocks can be purchased at hardware stores like Home Depot or Lowe's, or purchased in 7 lb bags on Amazon for $24.50 if that's more convenient.