11 Hands Down Worst Things You Could Do With Your Pyrex

Most home chefs are familiar with Pyrex, a type of heat-resistant glass that's safe to use in conventional, convection, and microwave ovens. And while Pyrex kitchenware may have a longstanding reputation for being extra durable compared to other brands, there are still some mistakes you can make that could compromise its integrity.

Most modern Pyrex dishes are made from tempered soda lime glass, while vintage Pyrex dishes are typically made from borosilicate glass. There are a few ways to tell the difference between vintage and modern Pyrex products; for example, older items usually bear the Pyrex name in all caps. You can also find Pyrex ceramic bakeware products.

As Pyrex is a highly reputable brand, it's probably fair to say that when its products break, it's most likely down to user error. While it may sound obvious that dropping a dish on the floor can break it, thermal stress is another common culprit. Losing an expensive kitchen item or wasting a meal is always a headache, but Pyrex glass shattering can create a significant safety hazard. If you want to keep your Pyrex in tip-top shape for as long as possible and avoid any kitchen mishaps, below is a list of the very worst things you can do with it.