Is It Dangerous To Put Pyrex In A Microwave Oven?

The last thing you want to do when reheating leftovers is to recreate the Big Bang with a Pyrex dish exploding in your kitchen. Luckily, it's almost impossible. Pyrex products are famously versatile and can withstand heavy and regular microwave use. Pyrex's borosilicate (also known as tempered glass) material has impressive heat-resistant qualities and a thermal shock resistance of -104 degrees Fahrenheit to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. Simply put, placing them in a microwave oven is not dangerous. The brand is purpose-created for heating vessels in cooking.

There are some caveats, though as safe use requires a few precautions. When using Pyrex covers, unseal the lid before microwaving, leaving it on a slant to allow air to circulate freely. Failure to do so could cause pressure to build and forcefully dislodge the cover, splattering your freshly warmed meal all over your machine's interior. You should never heat a cold dish either; your Pyrex needs to be at room temperature before going in the oven or microwave. Otherwise, the sudden change in temperature may result in shattering. Equally, be aware that the glass gets blisteringly hot. Wear protective gear like oven gloves and be careful while handling.