Your Pyrex Will Last So Much Longer If You Know One Secret

Pyrex glassware is a kitchen staple for good reason — it's durable, versatile, and can handle everything from freezer to oven with ease. But one part of the set that often doesn't get the same longevity is the lids. These plastic covers can warp, crack, or go missing over time, turning a perfect Pyrex bowl into a less useful piece of kitchenware. Instead of replacing your entire set when the lids fail, there's a simple secret that can make your Pyrex last much longer: Replace just the lids. This tip is especially useful if you've found or have been hanging onto vintage Pyrex dishes (we break down how to tell if your Pyrex is vintage here).

Buying replacement lids means you don't have to say goodbye to your favorite glass containers or spend money on an entirely new set. It's sort of like throwing out a pair of sneakers because the laces are frayed instead of just buying new laces. Plus, replacement lids are designed to fit standard Pyrex bowls perfectly, with options for various sizes — from small storage containers like this 4-pack of 4-inch blue or pink lids for 1-cup glass Pyrex bowls to this red 9-by-3-inch Pyrex baking dish lid. Whether you've lost lids in a move or yours have worn out (or you're like me and somehow forgot your Pyrex dish with the lid on it was in the oven, and you turned it on and melted the lid), swapping in fresh lids can revive your compromised collection.