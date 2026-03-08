If Your Plates Look Like This, It's Time To Toss Them Out, According To Chefs

Standards in home kitchens are often not as stringent as in restaurants, but when it comes to health and safety, they should be. For example, professional chefs and kitchen staff monitor plates and other dishes for telltale signs it's time to throw them away. This isn't just about mere presentation — visible damage, like chips, cracks, dents, or "crazing" (those hairline fractures that look like a spider's web), indicates potential hazards.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, experts weighed in on 10 kitchen items professional chefs say you should throw away and chipped dinnerware ranked among them. According to Pankaj Singh Panwar, executive chef at The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas, "Cracks and chips can harbor bacteria that survive washing, and small fragments may break off into food." Aside from collecting hard-to-excavate dirt and debris inside their crevices, chips and cracks can also cause physical injuries, like cuts, just from handling them. Additionally, that glossy coating that makes a set of dinner plates so shiny and attractive also functions as a protective layer, preventing harmful elements that manufacturers use to make dinnerware more durable, such as lead, from leaching out.

Chances are, not every piece of dinnerware in your cupboard is in pristine condition. You probably already know which of your plates, bowls, or mugs are damaged. Perhaps you're holding onto something because it's your favorite, a family heirloom, or just completes a set. But safety must come first — it's time to purge those items from use.