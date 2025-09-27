Don't Ruin Vintage Dishes – Here's How To Clean Them The Right Way

The better you maintain your vintage dishware, the easier it is to clean. This starts before you even buy it, so it helps to know the signs that you should leave vintage dishes at the store. For example, bright colors can indicate the presence of lead, while fading patterns will continue disappearing as you clean the dishes. Cracks will also worsen and can taint food with chemicals from glazing or lead if it's present.

Once you find dishware in good shape and purchase it, keep it safe. Vintage plates don't require much in the way of a specific environment. You can store them in a cabinet or display them on open shelving. But it's a good idea to use soft dividers like these Feltectors felt plate discs or a rack like this Innerneed bamboo wooden dish rack to keep plates from hitting each other and getting damaged. Periodically, dust the dishes with a microfiber cloth to avoid build-up.

It helps to know the exact material of the dishware so you can tailor cleaning accordingly, and this is often printed on the back of plates. While soap and water remain the best course of action with porcelain and ceramic, you could employ an all-purpose cleaner that's mild and only slightly caustic for truly tough stains. The cleaner's label should say if it's okay to use on ceramic. Don't let it sit on the dishes, rinse immediately. A little care goes a long way for vintage treasures.