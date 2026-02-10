10 Kitchen Items Professional Chefs Say You Should Throw Away

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your kitchen sponge, take it as a sign to change yours. From a hygienic standpoint, worn-out sponges are a no-no for several reasons. The prolonged exposure to moisture and ignored food remnants mean that sponges can serve as ground zero for bacteria, such as E. coli and Salmonella.

It comes as little surprise then that sponges are replaced extremely frequently in a professional kitchen. But Rohit Yadav believes that you can get away with replacing it every two weeks at most at home. "To prolong their life, rinse thoroughly after use, squeeze out excess water, and store them in a well-ventilated area rather than a closed sink," he says. It's easy to tell when your sponge needs to be tossed, too. "A sponge has reached the end of its lifespan when it develops a persistent odor, loses structure, or remains slimy even after cleaning," he says.

There are other ways to keep your old sponges clean. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 99% of bacteria can be killed by simply tossing damp sponges in the microwave for a minute. The dishwasher can also be a handy weapon to tackle bacteria, yeast, and mold on sponges. Household remedies like lemon juice or boiling water can also help clean and sanitize sponges. But ultimately, Pankaj Singh Panwar believes that sanitizing can only take you so far; frequent replacement remains one of the best options.