10 Items You Should Never Store Above The Stove

In the modern kitchen, every unused nook and cranny is rife with storage potential. The sides of the refrigerator standing idle? Add a magnetic spice rack. Not sure what to do in between the odd jumble of pipes beneath the sink? Why not turn it into your cleaning supply station? If you have space for a shelf or an empty alcove above the stove, it can seem all too easy to turn this into a storage zone for cooking and cleaning essentials. However, not all items can face the heat — pun unintended.

Certain perishables can be sensitive to the excessive amount of heat produced in this zone — the aromatic oils in spices and coffee beans won't hesitate to say hasta la vista if subjected to prolonged heat. The steam and moisture rising upwards can also warp recipe book pages, turn your paper towels clumpy, and impact the surface of your wooden cutting boards. All of these potential hazards are underscored by the very real risk of burns and spills when reaching over an open flame to grab something from above the stove.

As convenient as it might be to have your go-to essentials stored within hand's reach, the cons outweigh the pros for some items. Whether you are looking to minimize kitchen accidents or retain the potency of your favorite ingredients, these are the items you'll never be caught storing above the stove.