Why Your Cookbook Collection Should Probably Stay Out Of Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're even a little bit of a home chef, chances are, you've got at least a small, if not large, collection of cookbooks. Maybe you have some of the classic cookbooks every home should have. Maybe you lean into a certain celebrity chef by collecting everything Ina Garten or Alton Brown writes, or into a particular niche with all the best cookbooks for cake baking. Whatever shapes your own unique library, you probably treasure it and turn it to multiple times a week. It's only natural, then, to think to store these books in your kitchen within easy reach of where you'll be following their steps. As it turns out, though, displaying cookbooks where you actually cook could be one of the worst kitchen organizations mistakes to make.

There are plenty of things we store all wrong in our kitchens, because different items need different protections from the temperatures, moisture levels, and processes happening in this room. With cookbooks, in particular, their vulnerable covers and paper pages are prone to splashes and spills. In the humidity and temperature changes happening around them, they can discolor, and grease and oil buildup can permanently alter their texture — stains may even cover those precious recipes. Plus, storage space is at a premium in your kitchen, and cookbooks may be using counter real estate needed for actual cookware. Stacks of them can make the space look cluttered, and worse, make it feel cluttered when you're trying to prep a meal.