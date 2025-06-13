We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In our modern culinary world of TikTok recipes and Insta-worthy dishes, some people may believe that cookbooks have had their day. But for the enthusiastic home cook, nothing will ever replace the satisfaction of having a paper copy propped up behind the cutting board as you attempt a recipe for the first or even fifth time. Sure, they get covered in spatters of tomato sauce and flour, but that is all part of the fun, and digital recipes will never be able to recreate that magic.

There are thousands of cookbooks on the market to choose from, but a few stand out as absolute classics above the rest. They are not necessarily from the most famous chefs, but are considered by many in the culinary profession to be the best of their kind, and in most cases represent decades of experience by their authors.

From "The Joy of Cooking," published in the 1930s, to Marco Pierre White's explosive "White Heat" in the '90s, these books have stood the test of time, as would-be cooks gain knowledge and confidence to help them advance their skills. Whether you have never bought a cookbook or are wondering what classics may be missing from your substantial collection, let's take a look at 11 classic cookbooks every home chef should have.