11 Classic Cookbooks Every Home Chef Should Have
In our modern culinary world of TikTok recipes and Insta-worthy dishes, some people may believe that cookbooks have had their day. But for the enthusiastic home cook, nothing will ever replace the satisfaction of having a paper copy propped up behind the cutting board as you attempt a recipe for the first or even fifth time. Sure, they get covered in spatters of tomato sauce and flour, but that is all part of the fun, and digital recipes will never be able to recreate that magic.
There are thousands of cookbooks on the market to choose from, but a few stand out as absolute classics above the rest. They are not necessarily from the most famous chefs, but are considered by many in the culinary profession to be the best of their kind, and in most cases represent decades of experience by their authors.
From "The Joy of Cooking," published in the 1930s, to Marco Pierre White's explosive "White Heat" in the '90s, these books have stood the test of time, as would-be cooks gain knowledge and confidence to help them advance their skills. Whether you have never bought a cookbook or are wondering what classics may be missing from your substantial collection, let's take a look at 11 classic cookbooks every home chef should have.
The Joy of Cooking
If there is one cookbook that has firmly earned the title of classic, it is "The Joy of Cooking" by Irma S. Rombauer. If you've heard of the book but were concerned it was before your time, don't worry; it's before everyone's time. But since first being published in 1931, it has aged well, and is a legendary cookbook revered by professional chefs and keen home cooks.
It is hard to believe that the book was written more than 80 years ago by a woman with no culinary training, as the advice contained within is still incredibly relevant today. The fact that it was written by a down-to-earth home cook is likely what made it so popular during the Great Depression, and the revisions made throughout the decades by her daughter and then her grandson have brought the book firmly into the 21st century.
The contents list is immense, covering everything from salads and canapes to stuffings, marinades, and game. This book may not teach you the trends of a modern kitchen, but it will be your reliable partner as you navigate the highs and lows of improving your skills as a home cook. After all these years, this classic will still help you discover the joy of cooking.
La Technique and La Methode
If your lofty aspirations as a home cook are to have a perfect 3-millimeter julienne and a beautifully uniform mirepoix, then Jacques Pepin's two masterpieces, "La Technique" and "La Methode," should be at the top of your cookbook wishlist. Originally published as two separate books, they were combined into one volume ("New Complete Techniques") in 2012, allowing chefs and home cooks to learn everything the French master has to offer in one book.
As professional chefs go, they don't come with much more prestige than Jacques Pepin. With the title of personal chef to Charles de Gaulle amongst his many accolades, he is one of the best French chefs to ever pick up a whisk. His books are filled with classic techniques and skills that will allow you to level up in the kitchen and understand the why behind some of the most important concepts in high-level cooking. Whether you want to learn how to properly debone a chicken or smoke fish, there are hundreds of techniques to be learned, with accompanying black and white photos. A flashy, colorful recipe book it is not; instead, it is considered one of the most essential culinary books for any budding chef, meaning it should be on the list for all keen home cooks, too.
Larousse Gastronomique
"Larousse Gastronomique" is not the kind of cookbook that you pull off the shelf when you need to whip up a tasty meal after work. Instead, it is an encyclopedia of absolutely everything you could possibly need to know about cooking, and in particular, French cuisine. First published in 1938, it is still considered a must-have reference book for any keen cook who wants to learn the technical side of cooking.
The book has a foreword signed by the legendary Auguste Escoffier and has been revised and updated numerous times in the decades since it was published, including in 1996, when Joël Robuchon led the quest to include international cuisine. In "Larousse Gastronomique," you will find detailed explanations of virtually every aspect of cooking, from how to create the fundamental sauces to how to make the perfect souffle. There are 2,500 recipes in total, with photos and interesting facts to go along with them. This is a cookbook to immerse yourself in, and when you emerge, you will have a much deeper understanding of the nuances of French cuisine — and your overall cooking will improve as a result.
Mastering the Art of French Cooking
Born in America but having moved to Paris to suit her husband's job, Julia Child attended Le Cordon Bleu cooking school in the late 1940s, a move that would lead to her revolutionizing how Americans cooked in their homes, and how they thought about French cuisine. Her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," brought French food to an American audience for the first time and set her on a path to becoming a household name and culinary icon.
Her trademark down-to-earth manner made an intimidating cuisine suddenly accessible and opened up the minds of many home cooks, who were eager to try her easy-to-follow, delicious recipes. The book is an excellent option for any level of home cook, as it begins with the basics and gradually advances toward more difficult techniques. From sauces and broths to French classics such as coq au vin and tarte tatin, Julia focuses on extracting maximum flavor from every ingredient, making sure that home cooks everywhere can discover the delights of home cooking and master the principles of French cuisine.
The French Laundry Cookbook
If you are determined to invest in your culinary prowess and share Thomas Keller's passion for all things precise and polished, then "The French Laundry Cookbook" should be added to your collection. Named after his famed Napa Valley restaurant, which was once described as "the most exciting place to eat in the United States," the book contains recipes that are exact replicas of those in his three-Michelin-star restaurant.
"The French Laundry Cookbook" is a long way from rustic, homely food. It is about making high-end food perfectly, from poached eggs to poached lobster. Attention to detail is the key, and to emulate Keller's dishes, you will need to be patient and meticulous, especially if you want to replicate one of his signature dishes, such as salmon tartare cornets.
These recipes will likely be saved for fancy dinner parties and will need a few practice runs to get them perfect, but that is part of the fun of owning a book like this one. It is aspirational and will allow you to push yourself in the kitchen, and hopefully, enjoy yourself in the process.
Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking
If your idea of Italian food is deep dish pizza and mac and cheese, "The Essentials of Italian Cooking" is here to set you straight. Written by Italian Marcella Hazan, it is considered the book that brought real Italian food into American homes and dispelled the myth that the cuisine is filled with heavy, stodgy food. Her book focuses on what Italians do best — taking simple, high-quality ingredients and combining them to make delicious, fresh meals.
Whether you want to perfect an authentic ragu or try your hand at polenta cake, this cookbook will take you through the process in simple steps, where Marcella explains the culinary reasons behind the ingredients and the method involved to give you a deeper understanding of the intricacies of Italian cuisine. She was originally a science teacher, and her book feels like having a helping hand alongside you as you continue your venture into true Italian cuisine.
Japanese Cooking – A Simple Art
If you love to dine at your local sushi restaurant but have never thought to introduce Japanese cuisine into your own kitchen, "Japanese Cooking — A Simple Art" is an excellent book to add to your collection. Written by Shizuo Tsuji, a renowned Japanese chef who founded the Tsuji Culinary Institute in Osaka in 1960, it is the ultimate in-depth guide to Japanese food, and a must for anyone wishing to educate themselves in this delicate and skillful cuisine.
All of the fundamentals of Japanese food can be found in these pages, from precision knife skills to how to get the most from classic ingredients such as ginger, soy, and miso. If the majority of your experience of Japanese food is raw, owning this book will allow you to understand the wonders of cooked Japanese food too, from sauteed pork to vegetable tempura. Most of the ingredients can be purchased at your local specialty shop, meaning you can have an impressive Japanese dish on the table once you have read the book cover to cover, and are ready to tackle the recipes.
Plenty
If you follow a vegetarian diet or simply would like to incorporate tasty vegetable dishes into your routine, then "Plenty" by Yotam Ottolenghi is a book you should seek out. Though Ottolenghi is not a vegetarian himself, he believes that plant-based dishes should be just as excellent as their meat counterparts, and he sets out to prove that in this book.
Ottolenghi's Israeli heritage means that he packs plenty of flavor into his vegetable dishes, so if you thought that eating vegetarian meals was boring, his recipes will prove you wrong. You won't find any limp salad leaves here; instead, you can enjoy a wide variety of complex masterpieces that elevate ingredients such as mushrooms, tomatoes, or pumpkins to delicious new, Mediterranean-inspired heights.
If you're ready to spice up — literally — your veggie routine, "Plenty" is the place to start. With beautiful photography accompanying the mouthwatering recipes, your new vegetable courses can look just as amazing as they taste.
The Baking Bible
"The Baking Bible" may have been published much more recently than many of the other books on this list, but this modern classic still deserves a place on the bookshelf of keen home cooks, especially if baking is high on your list of culinary interests. Written by Rose Levy Beranbaum, it is considered the definitive guide to mastering baking in your home.
For baking enthusiasts, they understand that cooking and baking are not necessarily the same skill. Baking recipes tend to be much longer and more laborious, and "The Baking Bible" breaks down complex processes into simpler steps so that home cooks can follow along confidently. From cupcakes to cheesecakes, and brioche to scones, every aspect of baking is covered, allowing you to present beautiful treats the next time you are entertaining. Whether you are a baking novice looking to get your first few cookies under your belt or a souffle aficionado, "The Baking Bible" is a must-have purchase to add to your cookbook collection.
The Art of Simple Food
Alice Waters has been described as having single-handedly changed the American palate, so if you are a home cook looking to create nourishing, fresh food, then "The Art of Simple Food" is a classic you must try. Her "slow food" movement in the 1970s was designed to counteract the fast food that was taking a grip on the nation, and bring the idea of mindful, healthy cooking and eating back to the American public.
As much as it is a recipe book, "The Art of Simple Food" is also a valuable resource in food education, enlightening readers about the benefits and joys of farm-to-table cooking. The recipes are not overly complex or technical, but rather focus on using top-quality produce and getting as much flavor from it as possible. This book can take you through the very basics of cooking and help you reconnect with food, then watch the impact it has on your health as well as your culinary prowess.
White Heat
If you like your cookbooks fused with a bit of rock and roll, "White Heat" by Marco Pierre White will be an invigorating read. Published in 1990, it has become the ultimate culinary memoir for many young, aspirational chefs determined to grab a slice of the glamour of working in a professional kitchen.
As much as White's reputation as the enfant terrible is what makes him famous in many people's eyes, his talent is undeniable. He was the youngest chef to attain a third Michelin star, and the first British chef to do so. The release of "White Heat" changed the public perception of chefs, and White was essentially the first chef to become a celebrity. The photography alone was enough to draw readers in, and the frank stories contained within both shocked and delighted those with an interest in taking a sneak peek behind the pass.
In spite of a persona that exudes chaos, White's success in the kitchen was at least in part due to his precision cooking. If you are intrigued to discover the man behind the legend, as well as emulating some of his favorite dishes,"White Heat" is a must-read.