How To Debone Chicken Thighs Like A Pro

There's a saying in the software and engineering worlds that "you can pick any two of good, fast, or cheap." It doesn't work quite the same way in cooking, but there's a definite interplay between convenience, your grocery budget, and your cooking skills. If you know how to debone a few popular cuts of meat and poultry, for example, you don't have to pay extra for the convenience of buying them already boneless.

In my case, I'm a trained chef and former restaurateur, so I have the skills. But truthfully, when it comes to cooking frugally, those skills were already well honed before I ever got to culinary school. If I wanted boneless chicken thighs, it was usually cheaper to buy the thighs bone-in and debone them myself. Also, buying them bone-in gives you more flexibility: If you look through a list of chicken thigh recipes, you'll typically find uses for both bone-in and boneless versions.

The good news is that deboning chicken thighs is about as easy as it gets. It takes just a few minutes to debone four or six thighs for a meal, so you can even do it on a weeknight. Here's how.