How To Debone Chicken Wings Like A Pro

Restaurants exist, in part, because a lot of us lack the time, energy or skills to turn out every single meal every day. They also let us conveniently enjoy food that would be challenging or impractical to make at home on a small scale.

Consider Houston eatery Stuff'd Wings, which specializes in — yes — stuffed chicken wings. Before you can stuff a wing, you need to debone it, and that's a task that a lot of home cooks will cheerfully allow someone else to do for them. Which is a shame, because it's actually not hard. In fact, deboning things for yourself is a really useful skill that can stretch both your grocery budget and your boundaries as a cook.

Long before I ever became a chef and restaurateur, I used to challenge myself to try things like this. The internet was in its infancy then, so I leaned on books, but it's much easier to learn how to debone a chicken wing (or anything else) with a visual guide. So, I'm going to demonstrate the technique here in my home kitchen.