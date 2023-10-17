Houston's Stuff'd Wings Are A Unique Spin On The Classic Chicken Favorite

Chicken wings have long been that popular finger food gracing sports bar menus and game day buffet tables. And why not? You don't need a knife or fork, they're full of flavor (especially if you have a side of ranch or buffalo sauce), and they can be both an appetizer or the main course. They've become so popular, in fact, that chicken wing chains have popped up all over America. We didn't believe that crispy bite could be improved upon. Then we attended the Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans and met Jarrod Rector, the man behind the ingenious Stuff'd Wings, and our minds were blown.

A little shop in Houston, Texas, Stuff'd Wings takes the classic chicken wing and flips it on its head by adding a hearty stuffing to each and every wing. We know adding stuffing to a chicken wing may seem strange, but Rector does it with style. We're not talking about a typical breadcrumb stuffing you might find at Thanksgiving either. No, Rector's stuffings include ingredients that would be meals in their own right, from a seafood boudin to a gooey, creamy mac and cheese.

After tasting these exquisite wings, we can tell you the stuffed chicken wing totally works. But we're not the only ones who think so. With over 120,000 followers for Stuff'd Wings on Instagram and a fast-food drive-thru place all his own, Rector has clearly discovered the next great dish.