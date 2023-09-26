The 2023 National Fried Chicken Festival Features Its Largest Food Lineup To Date

If your idea of heaven is spending two days eating every conceivable iteration of fried chicken (while taking in some music and a car show), then consider this the rapture: The sixth annual National Fried Chicken Festival is being held on the New Orleans Lakefront between September 30 and October 1. Festival goers will be able to sample delectable foods from over 50 chefs and restaurants across the country, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. It won't be all South you're putting in your mouth, either — Mexican, Korean, and Jamaican expressions will be on hand, alongside old-school Low Country, Creole, and Cajun.

Other festival attractions will include cooking classes, a whole mess of New Orleans music courtesy of artists like Big Freedia and Kermit Ruffins, a Merchant Marketplace featuring wares from ocal vendors, and a Car Corral with plenty of hot rides. Various kid-friendly games and activities will be on offer at the Family Zone.

Prices for tickets to attend the outdoor festival range from $15 for single-day general admission to $120 for one-day access to Chicken and Bubbles VIP Lounge, a luxury option with proximity to the performance stage, sparkling refreshments, and a VIP bathroom. Kids under 12 get in free with a ticketed adult.