How To Remove The Bones From Chicken Thighs

If you're craving a flavorful piece of chicken, ditch the dry, overcooked breasts and get some bone-in chicken thighs. Their dark meat has more fat and connective tissue than white meat, which makes them more tender and juicy. Also, unlike breasts, you don't have to worry about thighs getting dried out and stringy. While breast meat turns to leather if you let it go one degree past 165 degrees F, chicken thighs are hard to overcook, retaining their flavor and texture all the way up to 195 degrees F.

You've probably grabbed a pack of boneless, skinless thighs at the grocery store. They're easy to find, super convenient, and cook quickly. But if you want to improve your chicken game, pick up some bone-in thighs, leg quarters, or a whole chicken next time you're at the store.

Why? Well, for starters, you'll save money. When you buy boneless, you're paying extra for the convenience of having someone else process it for you. The less work the butcher has to do, the less it costs you per pound. On average, whole chickens and leg quarters cost a dollar less per pound compared to boneless, skinless thighs. You can save money by doing some or all of that work yourself. Plus, you can cook with more flavorful, harder-to-find cuts, like a boneless thigh with the skin on. Ready to level up your knife skills? Here's how to remove bones from chicken thighs, step-by-step.