How Long Chicken Thighs Need To Cook In The Air Fryer

If you're a fan of succulent, flavorful chicken thighs and are looking for a hassle-free cooking method, the air fryer might be your new best friend. Cooking chicken in an air fryer is not only quick but also yields crispy and delicious results. However, the length of time your meat needs to spend in the fryer can vary depending on a few factors. The cooking time for bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs in an air fryer is generally between 20 to 25 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

This gives the dark meat of chicken thighs, which contains more fat and connective tissue than breast meat, time to melt into the meat giving the chicken thighs their characteristic luscious mouthfeel and deep flavor. The skin will also crisp nicely, adding a beautiful contrast to the juicy meat. For boneless chicken thighs, the cooking time tends to be closer to the 20-minute mark, thanks to their streamlined structure. Note, though, that like all other cooking times, the above instructions are merely a guideline for proper cooking and may need to be adjusted.

For example, the more chicken thighs you place in your air fryer's basket, the longer it will take for them to cook through. Time may also need to be added if you're putting the chicken thighs in straight from the fridge rather than letting them come to room temperature before cooking. The best way to test for doneness is to stick a probe thermometer into the thickest part of the meat. Chicken thighs should be cooked to an internal temperature of 175 degrees Fahrenheit.