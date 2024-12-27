The Prep Tip To Ensure Your Tempura Veggies Don't Quickly Turn Soggy

Ah, tempura. That tasty Japanese frying method that makes everything turn out light and crispy — except when it doesn't. This is especially true with vegetarian tempura, and if you've ever sunk your teeth into a fried green bean or slice of zucchini only to find that it's soft and mushy, you know how disappointing that can be. How can you avoid this mishap in the future? We asked Chef Koj, a private chef and food writer, how he manages to get his tempura texture right every time. He told us, "One tip is to cut your vegetables early and leave them to dry out, either in the fridge or on the side."

Why does this work? When you drop a battered vegetable into hot oil, some of its water evaporates, allowing it to absorb more oil. And if the vegetable is too juicy, it can lose a lot of water. Instead of a light, crisp texture, you get a soggy, greasy texture — and nobody wants that! The answer is not to choose dry vegetables, including mushrooms, zucchini, and eggplant slices, which all can be prepared to make wonderful tempura.

Instead of frying the veggies right away, use Chef Koj's tip of pre-drying food before you batter and fry them. This process will change the structure of the vegetable slice, making it less permeable to oil.