Craving Old-School Recipes? Buy These 13 Vintage Cookbooks

There are new cookbooks coming out all the time, but sometimes, it can be comforting to dig out vintage cookbooks and rediscover the foods of yesteryear. They're still there waiting to take you back in time on a culinary adventure. The question is just how far in time you want to go.

Just keep in mind that some of the older cookbooks don't have the same shortcuts that modern ones do, as we've developed new kitchen tools, appliances, and time-saving cooking methods for the home cook who often also has a day job and no kitchen help. Luckily, some of the older ones have modern updates. So you can choose between the original and the updated version.

We've found a lot of great vintage cookbooks for you to peruse. Just in case you're curious about the food scene before you were born, we've gone all the way to the very first cookbook published in the U.S. in 1796, with cookbooks from every century since. There's even one that's had a new edition every year since 1979. So, pick your century, decade, or year, and have at it. Once you have a look at the 13 classic vintage cookbooks on our list, we won't blame you if you have difficulty deciding on just one.