Native American Ingredients To Add To Your Culinary Repertoire

Many people have misconceptions about Native American grains since wheat flour features in modern Native American foods. However, Devon Mihesuah points out that "tribes did not make 'grape dumplings' with sugar or white flour as we see on many online 'traditional Native American recipes' websites. And, frybread is NOT a traditional food." Instead, it was created after tribes were moved from their native lands and were forced to subsist on white flour available to them from trading and government food resources.

A few indigenous grains that are fairly easy to find and incorporate into your cooking repertoire are wild rice, blue corn meal, and quinoa. Chef Sean Sherman says, "Wild rice has a rich, earthy flavor and is incredibly versatile, working as a base for many dishes." He says it's also "readily available in many grocery stores and makes a wonderful base for hearty salads, soups, or side dishes." He adds cornmeal "works in a variety of recipes, like cornbread, pancakes, or as a crust for proteins." Mihesuah suggests quinoa, which she says, "goes with the same foods that people normally match with rice."

If you want to try something a little different, you'll find amaranth to be a versatile option. Chef Sherman says it's used both as "a highly nutritious grain and leafy green." He also mentions that it's "another plant that's easy to grow and very adaptable. Mihesuah says, "I pop amaranth seeds and put those in bars along with agave nectar, nuts, and seeds." It also makes a great porridge, can be used in bread, or can replace up to a quarter of cornmeal in recipes. A good option is Bob's Red Mill Organic Amaranth.

