14 Restaurants Across The US To Try For Native American Heritage Month

Since the 1990 establishment of November as Native American Heritage Month in the U.S., recognition of Indigenous culture is growing. Amid this renaissance, Indigenous communities are reconnecting to culinary traditions and ingredients that originated in North America. Some are well-recognized foods like corn, berries, squashes, and wild rice, while others are less familiar.

Fry bread might be among the first foods that come to mind when you think of Native American cuisine. Despite its popularity, this food has a complex history. Fry bread's origins as a Navajo staple are thought to date back to the mid-19th century. During the 1860s, a series of forced displacements of the Navajo (Diné) — known as The Long Walk — resulted in the Native people arriving in barren landscapes of the Southwest, where they were unable to produce traditional foods like beans and vegetables. Instead, they were given a few basic ingredients to survive, including flour, sugar, and lard, which were used to make fry bread.

For generations, incidents like The Long Walk caused Indigenous communities to be continually isolated, and subsequently, they became disconnected from traditional food systems. In a gradual movement to reconnect with their roots, Native chefs across the country are crafting imaginative dishes that draw on wild ingredients, nostalgic memories, and modern interpretations of historic foods. Explore this culinary revolution at restaurants, cafés, pop-ups, and other venues found around the U.S., where you can taste Indigenous history, tradition, and connections to the land while sampling diverse Native American foods, ranging from banahas to hominy stew.

