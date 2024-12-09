15 Absolute Best Cookbooks For Cake Baking
You might think that the proliferation of online cooking blogs and foodie social media pages would have contributed to the decline of printed cookbooks in recent years. But, according to data collected by Publishing XPress, in the years since the pandemic, cookbook sales have boomed. The exact reason for the increase in sales isn't set in stone, but it certainly may be because consumers just really enjoy the feeling of flipping through physical pages as they look at beautiful photos of different recipes and follow along with the step-by-step instructions. This recipe format, especially when it's intertwined with great narratives, is especially valuable when you're trying to whip up something that requires technical prowess and artistry — like a cake.
A good cake cookbook should offer numerous things to its readers: clear instructions, fun recipe ideas, and substitutes or suggestions for how to improve or modify a recipe. Any home cook (or baker) will tell you that you can't have enough good quality cookbooks, as each one may speak to you differently or offer new ideas that you may have never thought of. If you're looking for one to gift to yourself (or someone special), check out some of my recommendations for the best cake cookbooks that you can order online.
The cookbooks I included on this list offer approachable instructions, quality writing, and photos that will make your mouth water. While many of these books are solely dedicated to cake, I wanted to include selections that set the groundwork for certain techniques and approaches that you can also apply to other recipes outside of the world of cake too.
The Perfect Cake
It seems like a given to have a book entitled "The Perfect Cake" in your cooking arsenal. This hardcover book was published by the America's Test Kitchen team, so you know it's jam-packed with all of the baking know-how you need to craft an array of cakes, including gluten-free chocolate cake, showstopping layered treats, and more. The book breaks down techniques quite well and includes tons of high-quality images, so you can make all of your recipes look like they jumped out of the pages of the cookbook.
One of the big draws for this cookbook is the fact that it includes a ton of information and different techniques for baking cakes, all backed by the science. There's something for everyone in this book, which is why it's a must-have, whether you're just looking for something basic to serve for a little get-together or a massive centerpiece for your next special occasion. And if you're going with the latter, may I suggest the 24-layer hazelnut chocolate crepe cake?
Cake Decorating for Beginners
Decorating a cake is one of the most difficult parts of the whole baking process. You have to select which type of piping tip to use, fill up your piping bag, and then try to harness your inner pastry chef to elaborately decorate your layers. Luckily, "Cake Decorating for Beginners" can come to your rescue.
This book was created and written by the mastermind behind the famed Rose Bakes blog, Rose Atwater. Atwater uses her years of experience making and decorating cakes to inform each word and image featured inside of this book. This is truly a baking book for beginners; it highlights all of the tools and techniques you need to master before you even pull a sponge out of the oven. Her writing breaks down every step of the process so that you can feel confident in your decorating abilities. It's one book that I would unequivocally recommend gifting to other people, especially those who are interested in learning how to decorate showstopping cakes but don't know where to start.
The Cake Bible
If you know baking cookbooks like the back of your hand, the name Rose Levy Beranbaum probably rings a bell. The author is practically baking royalty, and she's called "the diva of desserts" for good reason. Not only is she the author of "Rose's Christmas Cookies" and the famed "The Cookie Bible," but she also has a book dedicated to the art and craftsmanship of cakes: "The Cake Bible." This is an excellent name for this book, as it really contains everything that you'd want to know (and could know) about how to make a good cake.
Although this book initially came out in 1988, it has aged like fine wine. The 35th anniversary edition was published in 2024 and includes a whole host of new ingredients, methods, and equipment so that you can upgrade your cake-baking experience. I personally love how both Beranbaum's experience and voice come through in this cookbook — and I'm sure you will too.
Zoë Bakes Cakes
Is there anything that Zoë François can't do? Not only are her other cookbooks, including "Zoë Bakes Cookies," some of the Amazon gifts that I would recommend for a baker that has everything, but she does it yet again with her book "Zoë Bakes Cakes." The only thing better than the writing in this book is the artistry on every page. We eat with our eyes first, so it should be no surprise that tantalizing photos of Bundts, frostings, and layer cakes will make you want to soften the butter and get on with one of the many, many recipes she offers.
This book contains 85 recipes with varying levels of difficulty. But, if you consider yourself to be a more reserved baker, fear not. François' ability to bake down all the steps to getting a perfectly decorated and tasty cake will quell any reservations you have. You'll learn a bunch of the basics so that you can arm yourself with baking knowledge that will last far beyond just this cookbook.
More Than Cake
"More Than Cake" is one of my favorite cookbooks, and after you look at that cover, it's easy to see why. James Beard award nominee and author Natasha Pickowicz drew from her experience as a pastry chef to create this book, which, as you can expect, contains more than just cake. Besides being filled with recipes for tantalizing sponges, you'll also find recipes for buns, cookies, and more.
What I particularly like about Pickowicz's writing and style is that she really draws on her identity, rooted in both China and California, to create unique recipes that will dazzle your taste buds. You'll see ingredient pairings that seem too whimsical to be possible, but that satisfy your craving for something sweet every time. Take her recipe for a passion fruit, coconut, and tequila layer cake, for example. It's no surprise that this cookbook and its beautiful photos have captivated the hearts and taste buds of readers everywhere.
Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection
It's no surprise that Martha Stewart would make her appearance on this list of the best cookbooks for baking and decorating cakes, as she really is the queen of entertaining. "Martha Stewart's Cake Perfection" needs to be your go-to guide for all things cake. This book covers everything you could want in a cake cookbook — from layered cakes to cheesecakes. There's seemingly nothing that Stewart couldn't master in this book.
There's something for everyone in this cookbook, which is ultimately why it landed on this list. The 125 recipes cover birthday, celebration, and every-occasion cakes for beginners, large groups, and more. You can even read up and perfect your cupcake technique; Stewart dedicates a whole chapter to these pint-sized treats. If you are a seasoned baker who can't say "no" to a slice of cake or are just looking for new dessert ideas to switch up your routine, it's a worthy book to add to your cart.
The Bundt Collection
It may seem a little silly to do an entire cookbook dedicated to the Bundt cake, but you'd be surprised how much there is to learn about this humble, rustic-looking treat. Author Brian Hart Hoffman walks you through every step needed to make the absolute best Bundt cakes in his cookbook,"The Bundt Collection." There are a whopping 131 recipes shoved into this book, which means that you won't run out of recipes to try to perfect.
This book isn't just for people who can appreciate a tasty spiced Bundt cake, it's also for people who can appreciate a little bit of food history thrown into their recipe routine. Hoffman covers a little bit of the history behind the Bundt, including how Nordic Ware took the baking industry by storm with this revolutionary pan. You also won't go in blind, as Hoffman offers some of the essential techniques, tools, and tips you need to work with this pan as you make your way through the recipes in the book.
Anyone Can Cake
We've all had the feeling of watching professional pastry chefs and bakers whip out tantalizing creations and said, "There's no way I could do that!" Well, with the help of "Anyone Can Cake," written by Whitney DePaoli, you could be whipping these bakery-level sweets out of your humble home kitchen. DePaoli was a self-taught baker herself, which offers some hope for the troubled bakers among us.
This is unequivocally the book that I would recommend for folks who are trying to get started and learn to bake. DePaoli covers all aspects of cake baking in this book, from the step-by-step instructions on how to whip up a flawless buttercream to how to make simple, yet stunning, decorations that will please all eaters. She also delves deep into some of the most common mistakes people make when decorating cakes and how to either prevent them from happening or remedy them after they do. The visual reference charts and ample photos are excellent for visual learners, too.
A New Take on Cake
Love it or hate it, boxed cake mix is a great thing to have on-hand. Anne Byrn, though, takes this statement to a whole new level with her cookbook, "A New Take on Cake." The recipes in her book all have one element in common: They all start with a box of humble cake mix. Byrn's creativity shines through in this book as she takes readers on a flavor adventure. While you may not think twice about the box of Betty Crocker in your pantry, you will when you see the pound cakes, layer cakes, and even wedding cakes that you can make from it.
The recipes in this book are familiar in that they contain ingredients you may already have in your pantry, but they also compare more unique combinations that you may not have thought possible — let alone with a box of cake mix as the base. It's a great cookbook for folks who like to keep things sweet — and simple.
Mug Cakes
Cakes don't have to be complicated — and mug cakes are a testament to that. Just toss all of your ingredients for a single-serve cake into a mug, pop it into your microwave, and voilà! A tasty dessert is now at your fingertips.
But, you don't have to settle for boring and bland mug cakes when you have Leslie Bilderback's "Mug Cakes" cookbook at your fingertips. This book features 100 different mug cake (and other desserts, like cheesecake and pies) recipes that you can make at home with just a mug and a big imagination. Kids will appreciate fun treats like red velvet and root beer float cakes, while the adults will gravitate to the chapter on boozy-inspired beverage cakes. These recipes are quick and perfect for when you're craving a cake, but are eating for one and/or don't want to wreck your kitchen for a single dessert.
Simple Cake
Cakes can be decorative and ostentatious, complete with stunning sugar work and fondant decorations that look like they just walked off the scene of "Cake Boss." But, as Odette Williams argues in her cookbook "Simple Cake," cakes can be just that — simple. The format of this book is a little different than other cookbooks, as Williams provides readers with a series of different base cakes, frostings, and toppings so that you can put your own variation on your recipe. Though, you're not going in completely blind; Williams recommends pairings between the cakes and toppings, including a Bribery chocolate cake with a sprinkle of flaked salt on top.
There are no complex cake molds or elaborate decorations here — just a focus on high-quality and tasty ingredients that will make you fall in love with the process of baking just as much as you'll fall in love with your finished bakes. If you're looking for an easy table cake to serve at your next intimate gathering, this is the cookbook you'll want to turn to.
Plantcakes
When the word "cake" comes to mind, you probably think of all things egg and butter. But, Lyndsay Sung's "Plantcakes" shows readers the world of plant-based cake recipes that are out there. Her recipes will appease not only die-hard vegans, but also for folks who are just looking for fun, tasty dessert ideas.
Each chapter in this book covers a major category of cakes, including snacking cakes, two and three-layer cakes, party cakes, and whimsical "wildcard" creations that are as easy to make as they are fun to eat. This book caters to folks who are already familiar with vegan baking, but if you aren't, you can always follow Sung's recommended substitutions and handy baking tips. Her writing is super approachable and fun; you may even forget that your cake contains no animal products.
Let Us All Eat Cake
They say that a picture is worth a thousand words. And the picture on the cover of "Let Us All Eat Cake" is clearly indicative of the quality, thoughtfulness, and beauty of Catherine Ruehle's and Sarah Scheffel's creations. This book contains 60 gluten-free cake recipes that are designed to mimic the exact same indulgence and flavor as their gluten-containing counterparts. Although all of the recipes are free from wheat, the authors also offer suggestions for vegan, dairy-free, and egg-free substitutes as well. You'll also find a plethora of alternatives to food dye and other additives in this book.
If you want to bake more gluten-free recipes but don't exactly know where to start, this is the book you're going to want to turn to. The authors use their experience to advise on how to properly make gluten-free cakes and also advise readers on the pitfalls many people make with gluten-free bakes. And even if you're not explicitly baking for someone who's gluten-free, chances are that you can still get something out of this book.
I'll Bring the Cake
Cakes are an all-season dessert. You can dress them up with different fillings and toppings to make them more suited to spring, winter, summer, fall, and everything in between. Mandy Merriman's "I'll Bring The Cake" highlights the seasonal variation of this beloved dessert. But before you get nervous about the complexity of these recipes, fear not: Every cake in the book starts with a plain boxed mix. This means that you can focus more on crafting tantalizing, spring-inspired icings and decadent fall garnishes than getting the exact amount of leavening agents and flour in your dry mix.
The step-by-step instructions in this book are very clearly written and allow readers to craft showstopping desserts that are guaranteed to captivate the interest of everyone at the table. They won't even be able to guess that the base of the cake is made with a boxed cake mix.
Vintage Cakes
Some recipes are just timeless — so timeless that they deserve a spot in Julie Richardson's "Vintage Cakes." This expansive cookbook contains 50 classic cake recipes that are reimagined to fit modern palates. Whether you're looking to make a recipe as good as your grandmother made or just want to master the classics, this is an excellent book to turn to. You'll find recipes for Texas sheet cake, light and fluffy chiffons, and Bundts designed to captivate every eater at your table.
Richardson's writing is very approachable, whether you're familiar with these vintage desserts or not. The book itself, like many of the recipes in it, focus on high-quality ingredients and well-made recipes — which means that there's less pressure put on you to whip up elaborate (and out of place) decorations for it. This cookbook allows you to fall in love with the process – which is what baking is truly about.
Methodology
As a home baker, I have utilized most of the cookbooks on this list and have copies of them in my home kitchen. I also asked for recommendations for cookbooks from the fellow bakers in my life, as I wanted to have a representation across a wide swath of authors, recipes, and cookbook styles.
While many of these books offer something "different" — like recipes made only with gluten-free ingredients, ones that start with a box of cake mix, or those that can be whipped up in a mug — I found that the universal trait that they all shared was an approachable and engaging style to food writing. I believe that a good cookbook should really pull its readers in with innovative recipes, striking photography, or vibrant imagery — it shouldn't just be a step-by-step instructional guide. Rather, I wanted each of these books to tell a story, and truly act as a book rather than just a set of instructions.