15 Absolute Best Cookbooks For Cake Baking

You might think that the proliferation of online cooking blogs and foodie social media pages would have contributed to the decline of printed cookbooks in recent years. But, according to data collected by Publishing XPress, in the years since the pandemic, cookbook sales have boomed. The exact reason for the increase in sales isn't set in stone, but it certainly may be because consumers just really enjoy the feeling of flipping through physical pages as they look at beautiful photos of different recipes and follow along with the step-by-step instructions. This recipe format, especially when it's intertwined with great narratives, is especially valuable when you're trying to whip up something that requires technical prowess and artistry — like a cake.

Advertisement

A good cake cookbook should offer numerous things to its readers: clear instructions, fun recipe ideas, and substitutes or suggestions for how to improve or modify a recipe. Any home cook (or baker) will tell you that you can't have enough good quality cookbooks, as each one may speak to you differently or offer new ideas that you may have never thought of. If you're looking for one to gift to yourself (or someone special), check out some of my recommendations for the best cake cookbooks that you can order online.

The cookbooks I included on this list offer approachable instructions, quality writing, and photos that will make your mouth water. While many of these books are solely dedicated to cake, I wanted to include selections that set the groundwork for certain techniques and approaches that you can also apply to other recipes outside of the world of cake too.

Advertisement