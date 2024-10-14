18 Amazon Gifts For The Baker Who Has Everything
Whether it's measuring cups, mixing bowls, or spatulas, skilled bakers know the importance of having every tool they need on hand to perfect their favorite recipes. While this highly-organized approach to baking and maintaining a kitchen space is important, it can make gifting for the avid baker in your life rather hard. After all, do they really need another gift card to the King Arthur Baking Company website?
We've done some of the legwork to locate baking-related gifts that are a little outside of the proverbial box. These kitchen gadgets, ingredients, cookbooks, and other items will help your loved ones explore and grow their passion for baking. Everything here can be shipped straight to your doorstep — or even better yet, shipped to the porch of the lucky recipient with a little gift tag that reads "Hey! Hope you love this!" And here's a spoiler alert: They won't just love it — they'll also use it.
1. Dominique Ansel Bakery French pastry flour
A versatile baker should always have three types of flour on hand: all-purpose, bread flour, and pastry flour. The latter is a type of flour best suited for making tender baked goods, thanks to its low gluten content. If you have an experienced baker in your life who is looking to try their hand at homemade croissants or pastries, you'll want to gift them a container of this stuff.
This Dominique Ansel Bakery pastry flour comes in a convenient screw-top carton that allows for spill-proof pouring. It's also easy to store and have on hand for when the craving for fluffy pancakes strikes.
Purchase the Dominique Ansel Bakery French pastry flour on Amazon for $8.50
2. Valrhona semi-sweet baking chocolate discs
Tempered chocolate is a must-have for bakers. The tempering process ensures that the chocolate stays glossy and smooth as it's melted, which makes it ideal for making garnishes to adorn more elaborate bakes. These chocolate discs are easy to use; just melt them down in a bowl and you'll have chocolate that's ready to be shaped, sculpted, or molded. Or, you can always chop up these semi-sweet pieces and use them for a delicious batch of classic chocolate chip cookies or brownies.
Purchase the Valrhona semi-sweet baking chocolate discs on Amazon for $24.99
3. Nielsen-Massey vanilla extract 3-pack
Vanilla extract is the key to adding flavor to frosting, cakes, and more. Nielsen-Massey is our top-ranked vanilla extract brand, due to its flavor, quality, and sourcing, so it's easy to see why the baker in your life needs to try some of these.
You can get your hands on a three-pack of Mexican vanilla extract, Madagascar bourbon vanilla extract, and Tahitian vanilla extract. The sampler pack opens up room for experimentation with flavor to give any baked good an edge. Plus, the small 2-ounce bottles are easy to store.
Purchase the Nielsen-Massey vanilla extract 3-pack on Amazon for $42.95
4. Burlap & Barrel 3-piece sweet spice set
Every baker should have the holy trinity of cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger on hand for their autumnal baking needs. This three-piece, single-origin sweet spice set contains small bottles of pungent royal cinnamon, cloud forest cardamom, and buffalo ginger. They're perfect for adding to any spice rack and are made without the use of any additives, anti-caking agents, or fillers. Pumpkin bread recipes deserve the best — and these spices will have the baker in your life well on their way to a perfect, fragrant loaf.
Purchase the Burlap & Barrel 3-piece sweet spice set on Amazon for $31.99
5. Ateco 8-piece cake decorating set with a reusable pipping bag and tips
We can't stress the importance of having a high-quality cake decorating set on hand. This 8-piece set comes with a reusable piping bag and coupler, along with six different decorating tips. All you need to do is fill the bag with your frosting of choice and start squeezing out elegant roses or beautiful lettering onto cakes, cupcakes, and more. You (or your loved ones) will be churning out bakery-worthy decorations in no time.
Purchase the Ateco 8-piece cake decorating set with a reusable pipping bag and tips on Amazon for $11.99
6. Muso sapele wood French rolling pin
The rolling pin is a high utility item for any baker, especially for folks who love experimenting with different pie crusts. This French rolling pin made from sapele wood is tapered, which makes it easy to maneuver and roll on a kitchen counter. Its smooth, polished surface will prevent dough from sticking to it, and it makes cleanup and care easy. Plus, this elegant rolling pin is a statement piece for any home kitchen.
Purchase the Muso sapele wood French rolling pin on Amazon for $9.99
7. Supernatural sprinkles
Although some bakers will always stick to elaborate decorations for their recipes, there's no denying the value of a jar of quality sprinkles. Supernatural makes a lineup of vegan, soy-free, and gluten-free sprinkles perfect for whimsical cupcakes or ice cream sundaes. Select between 3-ounce jars of Unicorn Tracks, Snowfall, Ugly Xmas Sweater, Into the Woods, and more. Then watch your loved one's baked goods transform into cute, nostalgic, and colorful treats.
Purchase Supernatural sprinkles on Amazon for $8.99
8. La Tourangelle roasted walnut oil
Everyone has a container of olive oil in their cabinet, but roasted walnut oil might not be an ingredient that the bakers in your life already have on hand. This flavorful fat brings all of the nutty warmth of walnuts to your baked goods and treats, along with a healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids. It would be an excellent addition to an Italian walnut cake or muffins, or it can be used to bring more depth to a copycat Levain chocolate chip walnut cookie recipe.
Purchase the La Tourangelle roasted walnut oil on Amazon for $10.28
9. Zoë Bakes Cookies cookbook
Sometimes the best gifts you can give aren't physical tools or ingredients — they're gifts that inspire. Take the "Zoë Bakes Cookies" cookbook, for example. It's a New York Times bestseller centered around the science and craft behind making better cookies — and some other tasty brownie and treat recipes, as well. These recipes are all easy to follow and will help any baker expand their cookie-baking repertoire.
Purchase the "Zoë Bakes Cookies" cookbook on Amazon for $30
10. Martha Stewart Highbrook 10-inch jadeite cake stand with glass dome
Baking is its own battle; finding a creative way to display your cakes and baked treats is another one entirely. Luckily, the Martha Stewart jadeite cake stand makes it easy. This 10-inch stand comes with a glass cover to protect freshly-baked cupcakes, cookies, and more, and keep them fresh. The milk glass base is the perfect elegant touch for highlighting an array of baked goods; it also acts as a statement piece for any home kitchen.
Purchase the Martha Stewart Highbrook 10-inch jadeite cake stand with glass dome on Amazon for $49.99
11. Le Creuset enameled cast iron bread oven
Le Creuset is one of the most trusted names in kitchenware — and it's easy to see why. This enameled cast iron bread oven comes in an array of Le Creuset's signature colors, including cerise, shallot, and sea salt, and acts as the perfect insulator and cooking vessel for bread loaves. The porcelain finish eliminates the need for seasoning and is super easy to clean and maintain. Like all of Le Creuset's products, this is one that your loved ones can pass down to future generations; it's a must-have for bread bakers everywhere.
Purchase the Le Creuset enameled cast iron bread oven on Amazon for $299.95
12. The Hot Bread Kitchen Cookbook
Nothing says "I love you" quite like giving someone a freshly baked loaf of bread, or a cookbook on how to make it. "The Hot Bread Kitchen Cookbook" contains recipes for a wide range of carby favorites from around the world, including Parker House rolls, naan, and bialys. The roots of these recipes trace back to the Hot Bread Kitchen, a New York City bakery that creates economic opportunities women and gender-expansive people, immigrants, and people of color.
Purchase "The Hot Bread Kitchen Cookbook" on Amazon for $35
13. Pakusane sourdough starter warmer
Sourdough has bloomed in popularity in recent years, and you can help your loved ones scratch their sourdough baking itch with a warming plate from Pakusane. This plate comes with a lid that traps heat around the sourdough starter and encourages yeast activity, thus leading to a better rise and flavor in the finished loaf. You can set the temperature anywhere from 70 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit to control microbial activity and get your starter to precisely where you need it to be.
Purchase the Pakusane sourdough starter warmer on Amazon for $35.99
14. Banneton bread proofing kit
Accurately proofing bread can be challenging, but it doesn't have to be. This kit is designed to make things simple and easy. You'll get two handmade bread proofing baskets with all the tools you need to shape, score, and create bakery-worthy loaves — including a bread lame, bench scraper, and Danish whisk. All your gift receiver needs to do is stock up on the flour, yeast, and water, and they'll be well on their way to a delicious French boule, sourdough loaf, and every bread in between.
Purchase the Banneton bread proofing kit on Amazon for $24.99
15. Fradel digital kitchen food scale with bowl and measuring cup
Gone are the days of taring a kitchen scale and pouring the measured contents into a separate bowl. This innovative two-in-one product allows you to weigh your ingredients straight in the attached bowl. When you're ready to mix, simply detach the bowl from the scale.
Besides its functionality, the best part about this nifty product is its convenient and comfortable carrying handle. It comes in three color options — black, green, and red — and is guaranteed to change the way that you and your loved ones measure and bake everything from breads to cookies.
Purchase the Fradel digital kitchen food scale with bowl and measuring cup on Amazon for $50
16. King Arthur Baking Company fiori di Sicilia extract
Every baker has to have a couple of odd-ball ingredients on hand for experimenting with new recipes. One of those is fiori di Sicilia extract. This unique product, which roughly translates to "flowers of Sicily," can provide a unique edge to an array of baked goods. Although its a common addition to traditional Italian desserts like panettone and biscotti, there's no reason you couldn't experiment with it in your next batch of homemade French macarons or a flavored meringue, too.
Purchase the King Arthur Baking Company fiori di Sicilia extract on Amazon for $16.95
17. Cooking Gift Set Co. French tart baking kit
Once you master a basic flaky pie crust, it's time to step up your game and move on to something a little more complicated, like French tarts. This French tart baking kit comes with all of the tools you need to make bakery-worthy tarts from the comfort of your home kitchen. You'll find perforated tart rings, piping bags, a candy thermometer, baking mat, and instructions and recipes. Plus, the Cooking Set Gift Store has links to handy YouTube videos that you can watch if you need some extra help mastering this classic French recipe.
Purchase the Cooking Gift Set Co. French tart baking kit on Amazon for $54.99
18. Happy Homes Market silicone baking mats
Nobody likes wrestling with parchment paper when they're trying to bake. This 3-pack of silicone baking mats will make lining and prepping your pans as easy as pie. Not only are the half-sheet pan-sized mats reusable, but they are also printed with cute sayings that every home baker is bound to love. When it comes time to clean, all you need to do is pop them in the dishwasher or wash them by hand — how easy (and eco-friendly) is that?
Purchase Happy Homes Market silicone baking mats on Amazon for $35.99