18 Amazon Gifts For The Baker Who Has Everything

Whether it's measuring cups, mixing bowls, or spatulas, skilled bakers know the importance of having every tool they need on hand to perfect their favorite recipes. While this highly-organized approach to baking and maintaining a kitchen space is important, it can make gifting for the avid baker in your life rather hard. After all, do they really need another gift card to the King Arthur Baking Company website?

We've done some of the legwork to locate baking-related gifts that are a little outside of the proverbial box. These kitchen gadgets, ingredients, cookbooks, and other items will help your loved ones explore and grow their passion for baking. Everything here can be shipped straight to your doorstep — or even better yet, shipped to the porch of the lucky recipient with a little gift tag that reads "Hey! Hope you love this!" And here's a spoiler alert: They won't just love it — they'll also use it.