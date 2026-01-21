10 Kitchen Organization Habits To Steal From Pro Chefs For Stress-Free Cooking

Here's some food for thought: What did your last cooking session look like? Were you able to hop smoothly between tasks, find all the essential ingredients you needed, and minimize clean-up later? Or did you spend the majority of your time weeding your way through unnecessary clutter and general chaos? If you answered yes to the latter, the disorder might be bleeding the joy from what should be a creatively fulfilling ritual.

This is where developing the right kitchen organization habits can help. When you have everything in its place and a place for everything, you'll be able to focus on developing new flavors and exploring new techniques — rather than locating a missing ladle. The fallout of routinely making kitchen organization mistakes, meanwhile, results in more than just physical inconvenience: These creativity busters can also silently erode your mental peace.

The good news is that you don't have to overhaul your kitchen habits on your own. Why not take notes from the chefs who work in professional kitchens? Sufyan Marikkar, executive chef at the JA Hatta Fort Hotel, and Pasquale Rufino, executive chef at Novecento Dubai, are happy to help. Every single aspect of their everyday workflow is optimized to negate mid-cooking chaos, minimize micro-decisions, and reduce cognitive overload. Here, they share their best tips and tricks and how to bring them to life in busy households.