The Paper Plate Tip To Avoid Scratches On Your Cookware

A vast array of cookware that keeps all your culinary bases covered is a great boon to any kitchen, but it also creates a problem when it comes to finding a place to store everything. Unless you have a very large kitchen or are able to hang up your pots and pans, chances are you will have to stack at least a few of your items in order to squirrel them away. This saves space, but can also lead to scratches and other damage to your cookware. Fortunately, this problem can be easily averted with a package of paper plates.

As you stack up your various skillets, woks, frying pans, and the like, place a paper plate between each item. The plate will serve as a barrier between each piece of cookware, protecting their surfaces from dings and scratches. If you have a particularly large pot or pan, use multiple plates to cover the entire surface area. This process is most easily done by taking everything out of your cabinets and starting anew. That way, you can thoughtfully reorganize your cookware while implementing other kitchen storage hacks.