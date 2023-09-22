The Paper Plate Tip To Avoid Scratches On Your Cookware
A vast array of cookware that keeps all your culinary bases covered is a great boon to any kitchen, but it also creates a problem when it comes to finding a place to store everything. Unless you have a very large kitchen or are able to hang up your pots and pans, chances are you will have to stack at least a few of your items in order to squirrel them away. This saves space, but can also lead to scratches and other damage to your cookware. Fortunately, this problem can be easily averted with a package of paper plates.
As you stack up your various skillets, woks, frying pans, and the like, place a paper plate between each item. The plate will serve as a barrier between each piece of cookware, protecting their surfaces from dings and scratches. If you have a particularly large pot or pan, use multiple plates to cover the entire surface area. This process is most easily done by taking everything out of your cabinets and starting anew. That way, you can thoughtfully reorganize your cookware while implementing other kitchen storage hacks.
Paper plates can protect cookware and other fragile items
This technique is also the perfect way to protect your dishes from getting chipped or scratched. Simply place a paper plate between each of your regular plates and bowls. If you have a large selection of smaller plates, you could buy a pack of small paper plates, or cut a large paper plate in half. As you go through your dinnerware, keep an eye out for items that you're ready to part with, but don't throw them out yet as they still may prove useful.
Using paper plates to buffer fragile items is a great method to employ when you are moving. Tucking a paper plate under delicate pieces of china along with your everyday kitchenware will help ensure everything arrives at your new home in one piece. Paper plates can even help you move silverware: Separate your forks, spoons, and knives, then wrap a paper plate or two around each set. Use a rubber band to secure the bundles so they stay secure and don't scratch other items during transport. Depending on where you shop, you can get hundreds of paper plates for under $15, which is a small price to pay to keep your expensive cookware and dinnerware safe.