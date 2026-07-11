Whole Foods' Best Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far)
Whole Foods is synonymous with fresh groceries and options for various dietary preferences, but that doesn't mean it can't get down with crowd-pleasing cakes, cookies, pies, and more. The store's bakery section is a treasure trove of iconic fan-favorite sweets and breads, as well as some underrated gems worth trying. To help you make sense of all those options, we've compiled the best Whole Foods baked goods to add to your cart in 2026.
Customers think Whole Foods' bakery is one of the best in the business, as its store-brand items are not only made with high-quality ingredients, but they're unique to the chain, too. Whole Foods even bakes its very own bread from scratch or parbaked loaves. From cult favorite products like the Berry Chantilly Cake to simple staples, shoppers speak highly of the chain's commitment to freshness and quality. Those traits are evident in our top picks of the year so far.
We also selected a few baked goods from other brands carried by Whole Foods, including finds that cater to vegan, keto, and gluten-free diets. With a mix of brand-new items and tried-and-true favorites, our choices have earned positive feedback from product reviewers and shoppers on social media. So if you've always found Whole Foods a bit pricey, rest assured that these bakery buys are worth every penny.
Whole Foods Brown Butter Cookie Cupcakes
Whole Foods' new Brown Butter Cookie Cupcakes earn the title of the store's most hyped bakery item of 2026 so far. With moist chocolate cake piled high with brown butter icing, crumbled cookies, and caramel. They're essentially a mini version of the chain's viral Brown Butter Cookie Caramel Crunch Cake. Customers say these cupcakes deliver plenty of brown butter flavor and say the frosting is good enough to eat with a spoon.
Try Whole Foods Market Brown Butter Cookie Cupcake in the large size for about $4.29or the small size for about $2.79.
Pretzilla Garlic and Herb Burger Buns
Pretzilla Garlic and Herb Burger Buns arrived at Whole Foods in late June, just in time to stock your pantry for the rest of the cookout season. These soft pretzel buns are flavored with chunks of real roasted garlic and Italian herbs, adding an extra burst of rich, savory flavor to drool-worthy burger recipes, chicken sandwiches, and more. One WF shopper on Instagram wrote, "I bought them twice already. I really like them; very tasty."
Grab a 4-count pack of Pretzilla Garlic and Herb Burger Buns from Whole Foods for about $5.49.
Whole Foods Strawberry Shortcake Slice
Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake is great, but don't miss its Strawberry Shortcake Slice for an equally fresh and tasty bite. This signature sweet's layers of soft sponge cake, fluffy cream frosting, and fruity strawberry filling landed it on our list of must-buy Whole Foods cake slices. Other shoppers also name the Strawberry Shortcake as a simply delicious favorite, noting that it's a tad more refreshing and less sweet than the Berry Chantilly.
Try the Whole Foods Market Strawberry Shortcake Slice for around $4.99 per piece.
Rudi's Bakery Daily Power Sourdough Protein Bread
Debuting at Whole Foods in June 2026, Rudi's Bakery Daily Power Sourdough Protein Bread delivers 10 grams of protein and four grams of fiber in two slices. It's also 100% vegan, with a tangy sourdough flavor free of the "off" taste often associated with protein-infused baked goods. Fans recommend enjoying this sourdough in turkey or PB&J sandwiches and superpowered breakfasts like chocolate-hazelnut and banana toast or sourdough avocado toast.
One 18-ounce loaf of Rudi's Bakery Daily Power Sourdough Protein Bread costs about $8.99.
Whole Foods Honey Graham Brown Butter Cookies
These Honey Graham Brown Butter Cookies had a stint in the social media spotlight in 2025, and they're still one of Whole Foods' best bakery cookies in 2026. The soft, chewy bites deliver comforting flavors of brown butter and cinnamon, reminiscent of an after-school snack of Teddy Grahams — but better. One Redditor said these cookies "had me in a choke hold" at first bite, while a TikTok reviewer rated them 12 out of 10.
Get a 4-pack of Whole Foods Market Honey Graham Brown Butter Cookies for around $6.99 or an 18-pack of smaller cookies for around $7.49.
Angel Bakeries Pita Bread
Angel Bakeries Pita Bread is revered by bread lovers as one of the best, most homemade-tasting pitas you can buy. These fluffy and fresh-tasting discs of bread are made with just flour, water, sugar, salt, and yeast. Their generous thickness makes them perfect for stuffing with sandwich fillings, edible salad bowls, and other creative ways to use pita bread.
Pick up a 4-pack of Angel Bakeries Pita Bread from Whole Foods for about $4.99.
Whole Foods Mini Tart Platter
For an elegant dessert that will wow a table of guests with zero work on your part, pick up Whole Foods' Mini Tart Platter, which debuted in April 2026. This beautiful assortment offers three pieces of mixed fruit, almond frangipane, chocolate mousse, and lemon raspberry tarts. Customers give all of the flavors a big thumbs-up. "These are a hit every time I have company for dinner," wrote one shopper on Instagram. "Everyone gets something they like."
The 12-piece Whole Foods Mini Tart Platter is priced around $29.65.
Abe's Double Chocolate Vegan Muffins
Can a muffin be delicious, vegan, and free of all major allergens (including gluten)? Abe's Double Chocolate Vegan Muffins can, making them a routine buy for Whole Foods shoppers who avoid wheat, soy, nuts, and animal products. Reviewers say these chocolate chip-stuffed prove that vegan, gluten-free treats can be just as delicious as their traditional counterparts. They're also the perfect treat for kids to bring allergen-free snacks to school.
Get a 6-count box of Abe's Double Chocolate Vegan Muffins from Whole Foods for about $5.99.
Whole Foods Japanese Milk Bread Loaf
In our 2026 ranking of Whole Foods bakery breads, the winning Japanese Milk Bread knocked it out of the park with its slightly sweet, buttery flavor and pillowy-soft texture that's sturdy enough for sandwiches, French toast, and more. Other shoppers agree that it's soft as a cloud and one of the best milk breads you'll find outside of an Asian supermarket, ideal for a fluffy egg salad sando or katsu sando.
A loaf of Whole Foods Market Kitchens Japanese Milk Bread costs about $7.39.
Whisked by Jenna Sea Salt Chocolate Chess Pie
A homemade chocolate chess pie is a thing of beauty, but when it's too hot to turn the oven on, grab the Whisked by Jenna Sea Salt Chocolate Chess Pie at Whole Foods. This pie features a fudgy chocolate filling that's somewhere between a brownie and pudding, set in a buttery crust and finished with sea salt. Dozens of reviewers call the dessert delicious, with some even saying it's one of the best pies they've ever had.
Nab a 6-inch Whisked by Jenna Sea Salt Chocolate Chess Pie from Whole Foods for around $9.29.