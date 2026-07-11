Whole Foods' Best Bakery Items Of 2026 (So Far)

Whole Foods is synonymous with fresh groceries and options for various dietary preferences, but that doesn't mean it can't get down with crowd-pleasing cakes, cookies, pies, and more. The store's bakery section is a treasure trove of iconic fan-favorite sweets and breads, as well as some underrated gems worth trying. To help you make sense of all those options, we've compiled the best Whole Foods baked goods to add to your cart in 2026.

Customers think Whole Foods' bakery is one of the best in the business, as its store-brand items are not only made with high-quality ingredients, but they're unique to the chain, too. Whole Foods even bakes its very own bread from scratch or parbaked loaves. From cult favorite products like the Berry Chantilly Cake to simple staples, shoppers speak highly of the chain's commitment to freshness and quality. Those traits are evident in our top picks of the year so far.

We also selected a few baked goods from other brands carried by Whole Foods, including finds that cater to vegan, keto, and gluten-free diets. With a mix of brand-new items and tried-and-true favorites, our choices have earned positive feedback from product reviewers and shoppers on social media. So if you've always found Whole Foods a bit pricey, rest assured that these bakery buys are worth every penny.