Whole Foods' Berry Chantilly Cake Is Great, But Don't Skip This Other Berry Slice From The Bakery

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Whole Foods' bakery is one of the best, according to customers, for its quality of ingredients and wide selection of delicious desserts. If you're a fan of fruity treats, there's a lot to choose from at this grocery chain. While the Berry Chantilly cake is one of Whole Foods' most popular bakery offerings, another slice you definitely shouldn't overlook is the Strawberry Shortcake.

In our roundup of Whole Foods cake slices to buy and to skip, the Strawberry Shortcake earned a spot on the "buy" list thanks to its refreshing strawberry flavor and light texture. Though everyone seems to interpret the "cake" part of strawberry shortcake differently, Whole Foods' version features layers of airy vanilla cake combined with the traditional elements of strawberries and whipped cream. Our taste tester noted that the small strawberry seeds added a unique bit of texture, while the juiciness of the strawberries kept the cake light and fresh. Although they found the frosting a bit underwhelming, the rest of the cake was so good that it didn't matter.

If you're a fan of the Berry Chantilly Cake and wondering how the Strawberry Shortcake stacks up, it's worth noting that our taste tester ultimately preferred the Berry Chantilly. Still, that doesn't mean it's suitable for all occasions. Some customers see the Strawberry Shortcake as the better choice when they're looking for a lighter dessert. One Reddit user mentions, "The strawberry shortcake is good on a hot day since it's just whip cream and strawberries," while another Redditor points out that the Chantilly Berry cake is made with tree nuts, which could present an allergy risk. Elsewhere on Reddit, a user indicates that the Strawberry Shortcake comes in a snack-sized cup at their local Whole Foods for added convenience.