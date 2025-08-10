What Is The 'Cake' In Strawberry Shortcake, Exactly?

If you've had the pleasure of eating a fresh homemade strawberry shortcake, you know the pure joy that is macerated strawberries layered with carbs and whipped cream. But what isn't always so clear is what, exactly, constitutes the cake part of the treat. While the dessert is classically prepared with biscuits for a perfect crisp texture and savory-sweet balance, many people swear by other bases to make it. Some say the different strawberry shortcake variations come down to regionality, but mostly it seems to be about personal preference.

For the purists, individually layering biscuits and brushing them with butter before adding whipped cream and strawberries seems to be the most traditional path. After all, the "short" in shortcake could be linked to fats like shortening used to make biscuits (though today, many make the recipe with butter). But some home cooks like to layer the dessert with light and fluffy angel food cake, another sponge cake, or yellow cake as the base, which works well for birthday cake presentations or layered trifle dishes. In a thread on Reddit about the best way to make the fruity dessert, one user wrote, "I like it with a biscuit best, it seems too sweet when I have it with cake," while others touted sponge cake as the way to go since it soaks up all the juices from the strawberries. When all is said and done, we say to each their own.