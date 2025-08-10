What Is The 'Cake' In Strawberry Shortcake, Exactly?
If you've had the pleasure of eating a fresh homemade strawberry shortcake, you know the pure joy that is macerated strawberries layered with carbs and whipped cream. But what isn't always so clear is what, exactly, constitutes the cake part of the treat. While the dessert is classically prepared with biscuits for a perfect crisp texture and savory-sweet balance, many people swear by other bases to make it. Some say the different strawberry shortcake variations come down to regionality, but mostly it seems to be about personal preference.
For the purists, individually layering biscuits and brushing them with butter before adding whipped cream and strawberries seems to be the most traditional path. After all, the "short" in shortcake could be linked to fats like shortening used to make biscuits (though today, many make the recipe with butter). But some home cooks like to layer the dessert with light and fluffy angel food cake, another sponge cake, or yellow cake as the base, which works well for birthday cake presentations or layered trifle dishes. In a thread on Reddit about the best way to make the fruity dessert, one user wrote, "I like it with a biscuit best, it seems too sweet when I have it with cake," while others touted sponge cake as the way to go since it soaks up all the juices from the strawberries. When all is said and done, we say to each their own.
Variations on the classic (yet debated) dessert
How you make strawberry shortcake really comes down to your desired format and flavor profile. Most classic strawberry shortcake recipes call for soaking the sliced fruit in citrus and sugar for optimal brightness, sweetness, and juiciness. Biscuits work well as a sturdy yet crisp base for succulent strawberries, while balancing the sweetness of the fruit and richness of the cream. Strawberry shortcake cakes made with sponge cake will come out more delicate, perfect when paired with tea. If angel food cake or yellow cake is too sweet for your taste, you can make a cake-like strawberry shortcake by preparing a sticky biscuit-cake dough, transferring it to a cake pan, and baking it in the oven before layering it with strawberries and cream.
When made into a trifle, angel food cake works well since it soaks up everything and can be easily scooped and served to a crowd. Ina Garten uniquely serves her strawberry shortcake (made with biscuits, we might add) in martini glasses, gently spiked with Grand Marnier for a boozy hint. Whether you prefer strawberry shortcake made with a biscuit or cake, feel free to get creative with the treat. Make strawberry shortcake in a mug. Use scones instead of biscuits. Or prepare summery strawberry shortcake by grilling slices of sponge cake, before layering it with fruit and cream. If the grill's on already, why not? The sky's the limit.