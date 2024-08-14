Make Classic Strawberry Shortcake Even Better And Grill It First
Sure, you can have the strawberry shortcake you know and love tonight, but what if you took your favorite recipe and made it even better with one simple step? By going outside and firing up the grill, you have the chance to turn this classic dessert into a glowed-up version that's a perfect dessert for your summer barbecue. This technique provides a smoky, caramelized flavor that enhances the dessert's sweetness and adds a delicious depth. When you grill the cake, you get those beautiful char marks that add a slight crunch and an interesting contrast to the soft interior. And the fresh strawberries become even juicier and slightly charred, which intensifies their sweetness.
For an easy twist on the traditional recipe, try using biscuits for the base, as we do in our favorite strawberry shortcake recipe. First, be sure to grease your grill and heat on medium-high. Simply cut the biscuits in half and place them on the grill until they're toasty — about 30-45 seconds per side, taking care not to burn them. If you're using pound cake instead, the same method applies. Grill the strawberries until they begin to caramelize and soften. Then, once everything is grilled to perfection, assemble your strawberry shortcake as usual, topping the biscuits and strawberries with mascarpone cream or whipped cream.
Tips for amazing grilled strawberry shortcake
To ensure your grilled strawberry shortcake comes out perfectly, there are some hacks for grilling fruit that can be useful to follow. For instance, grilling the berries is made far easier by threading them onto skewers, which ensures that you don't lose any between the grates. Additionally, tossing the strawberries in sugar adds extra sweetness and helps soften them by drawing out the juices. Grilling the pound cake or biscuits is straightforward, though you will want to ensure you position them carefully on the grates so that they don't fall through. You may also want to brush them with butter prior to grilling.
When assembling your shortcakes, there are plenty of ways you can amp up the dessert even more. Adding a balsamic glaze introduces a sophisticated tangy contrast that complements the strawberries. Fresh mint or basil leaves add an herby touch and make for a prettier presentation. Consider experimenting with different kinds of cream — from mascarpone to crème fraîche to honey whipped cream. You can also fancy up the shortcakes by sprinkling powdered sugar on top. Grilled strawberry shortcake adds a new spin to a classic summer dessert and opens up new possibilities for unique, exciting flavors.