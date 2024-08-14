Make Classic Strawberry Shortcake Even Better And Grill It First

Sure, you can have the strawberry shortcake you know and love tonight, but what if you took your favorite recipe and made it even better with one simple step? By going outside and firing up the grill, you have the chance to turn this classic dessert into a glowed-up version that's a perfect dessert for your summer barbecue. This technique provides a smoky, caramelized flavor that enhances the dessert's sweetness and adds a delicious depth. When you grill the cake, you get those beautiful char marks that add a slight crunch and an interesting contrast to the soft interior. And the fresh strawberries become even juicier and slightly charred, which intensifies their sweetness.

For an easy twist on the traditional recipe, try using biscuits for the base, as we do in our favorite strawberry shortcake recipe. First, be sure to grease your grill and heat on medium-high. Simply cut the biscuits in half and place them on the grill until they're toasty — about 30-45 seconds per side, taking care not to burn them. If you're using pound cake instead, the same method applies. Grill the strawberries until they begin to caramelize and soften. Then, once everything is grilled to perfection, assemble your strawberry shortcake as usual, topping the biscuits and strawberries with mascarpone cream or whipped cream.