7 Whole Foods Cake Slices To Buy And 6 To Skip

You don't need to wait for a special occasion to enjoy a piece of cake. Although most people enjoy cake in the context of birthday parties or large gatherings, grocery stores like Whole Foods also offer cake slices for anyone who prefers a sweet pick-me-up of the solo variety.

Having recently ranked Whole Foods Market's cookies, I decided that the next natural step was the chain's cake slices. As an avowed sweet tooth and baker, I felt I had a pretty good handle on this ranking, but I enlisted the help of fellow tasters for a broader assessment (and because 13 slices of cake is a lot for a single person). For the purposes of this article, I did not select any cheesecake slices or pie slices for this ranking and instead focused solely on items labeled as "cake."

If you have a hankering for something sweet on your next trip to Whole Foods and can't bring yourself to house an entire cake (or parcel it out throughout the week –– no judgment), then you'll want to know what slices have the best texture and flavor and are worth buying, and which are better off skipped.