The Hands-Down Best Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cake Is A Spiced Classic

In a Reddit thread titled "A little commotion for the Carrot Cake" the original poster claims, "The flavor, the moistness, the frosting. It's perfect." Another person chimed in with, "WOW! I just tried this for the first time. The cream cheese frosting is UNREAL." Elsewhere on Reddit, many discussed how this cake is a test of willpower. "Had a great workout this evening, went to TJ's, ate half the carrot cake while sitting in my car in the parking garage," described one happy customer. Other Redditors noted, "I can't control myself around this cake lol," and, "Currently 33 weeks pregnant and if I don't give birth to a baby made of this cake, I will be shocked."

Detractors from the carrot cake had comments like, "I've had better, moister, more carrot flavor or more spice. Points, however, for not being overly sweet." A few others agreed it could have more carrot punch, or that homemade tastes better (but, of course, nothing is going to beat your grandmother's carrot cake). And, there were several people who seemed to favor the lemon cake over the carrot (which ranked fourth on our list).

The carrot mini sheet cake seems to be a seasonal offering, and availability varies from store to store. If you're headed to your local Trader Joe's just for this carrot cake, you may want to call ahead — or try the decadent New York-style cheese cake that's sold at a great price instead.