The Decadent Trader Joe's Dessert Sold At An 'Undeniably Good' Price
Trader Joe's doesn't just have novel snacks, spreads, and frozen meals. Their repertoire includes some pretty crucial classics. And a New York-style cheesecake is as classic and essential as they come. It's also the decadent dessert that happens to be one of Trader Joe's best bargains that smart shoppers should never skip. At a mere $7.99 for a 30-ounce, Trader Joe's New York deli-style cheesecake is quite the steal.
While a comparison between Trader Joe's cheesecake and Costco's cheesecake resulted in Costco winning, for those of us without a Costco membership, Trader Joe's is the best and cheapest alternative. Plus, many Trader Joe's customers gave this subtly sweet and vanilla-y cheesecake rave reviews. One Redditor wrote, "It's a good, basic cheesecake. I feel like most cheesecakes out there now are too dense and sugary and this one isn't." Another Redditor was more complimentary of the price and convenience, stating, "I've grown up and made my own, arguably better cheesecakes but it's a classic, good cheesecake for a pretty good price." Customers describe it as "not overly sweet or overly sour" with a nice kick of vanilla.
Still, other customers went so far as to say that it's the best cheesecake you can buy at the grocery store. It's certainly one of the most budget-friendly based on cheesecake prices across other brands and grocery stores. For example, an even smaller 24-ounce cheesecake from the famous cream cheese brand, Philadelphia, costs nearly twice as much.
How to dress up Trader Joe's New York deli-style frozen cheesecake
You can use its basic flavor to your advantage by customizing Trader Joe's cheesecake with any number of gourmet toppings. And Redditors also had plenty of suggestions on how to take this cheesecake into many different, flavorful directions. One Redditor wrote, "depending on my mood, I've topped it with caramel sauce, whipped cream, macerated fruit...or even just a dusting of freshly grated nutmeg." Luckily, Trader Joe's has all the topping ingredients you can think of.
If you'd rather not make a macerated fruit spread yourself, Trader Joe's has a wide selection of fruit spreads to choose from. For a more classic New York-style cheesecake taste, you can spread our top-ranked Trader Joe's strawberry preserves made with fresh strawberries over the cake. Trader Joe's brand chocolate sauce also happens to be the best brand of store-bought chocolate sauce we tasted, so a chocolate drizzle would also be an easy upgrade.
Since the cheesecakes are smaller than average, you can buy and add different toppings to each for a diverse cheesecake experience without actually having to make them yourself. Trader Joe's customers get fancier by recommending topping combinations. For example, one Redditor suggested a duo of "chocolate fudge sauce and toasted coconut and you've got mounds cheesecake." Pair a slice of cheesecake with a cup of one of Trader Joe's many coffee varieties.