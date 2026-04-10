The Decadent Trader Joe's Dessert Sold At An 'Undeniably Good' Price

Trader Joe's doesn't just have novel snacks, spreads, and frozen meals. Their repertoire includes some pretty crucial classics. And a New York-style cheesecake is as classic and essential as they come. It's also the decadent dessert that happens to be one of Trader Joe's best bargains that smart shoppers should never skip. At a mere $7.99 for a 30-ounce, Trader Joe's New York deli-style cheesecake is quite the steal.

While a comparison between Trader Joe's cheesecake and Costco's cheesecake resulted in Costco winning, for those of us without a Costco membership, Trader Joe's is the best and cheapest alternative. Plus, many Trader Joe's customers gave this subtly sweet and vanilla-y cheesecake rave reviews. One Redditor wrote, "It's a good, basic cheesecake. I feel like most cheesecakes out there now are too dense and sugary and this one isn't." Another Redditor was more complimentary of the price and convenience, stating, "I've grown up and made my own, arguably better cheesecakes but it's a classic, good cheesecake for a pretty good price." Customers describe it as "not overly sweet or overly sour" with a nice kick of vanilla.

Still, other customers went so far as to say that it's the best cheesecake you can buy at the grocery store. It's certainly one of the most budget-friendly based on cheesecake prices across other brands and grocery stores. For example, an even smaller 24-ounce cheesecake from the famous cream cheese brand, Philadelphia, costs nearly twice as much.